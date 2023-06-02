News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state

Social unrest began in northeastern Manipur on May 3, and its worst victims are tribal Christians, say Church leaders

The remains of a burnt church are seen in Langching village some 45 km from Imphal in Manipur on May 31. The ongoing ethnic violence has kept India's northeastern state on the edge after an explosion of inter-ethnic violence last month killed at least 70 people and left tens of thousands displaced

The remains of a burnt church are seen in Langching village some 45 km from Imphal in Manipur on May 31. The ongoing ethnic violence has kept India's northeastern state on the edge after an explosion of inter-ethnic violence last month killed over 70 people and left tens of thousands displaced.
(Photo by AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 02, 2023 11:26 AM GMT

Updated: June 02, 2023 12:06 PM GMT

India’s federal home ministry has ordered a judicial probe into the unprecedented ethnic violence in a northeastern state that claimed over 70 lives and displaced thousands of people.

The judicial commission, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah said on June 1, “would investigate the cause of the violence and identify those responsible for it.” 

On the last day of his four-day visit to strife-torn Manipur state, Shah warned of stringent action against those who were behind the violence.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Shah announced the setting up of a peace committee and an inter-agency unified command for better coordination between security forces amid fresh reports of violence in the state.

Violence in the state started on May 3 when the Kuki tribal community, which includes Christians, began a protest against a court decision granting the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, who are mostly Hindus. 

The ST status comes with reservations in jobs and education under India’s affirmative action plan. 

The Meiteis, mostly Hindus, make up 53 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million people and dominate the socio-economic landscape of the hilly state, bordering civil war-hit Myanmar. There are also a few Christians in the Meitei community.

The leaders of the Christian-majority Kuki community asked Shah to impose President’s rule in the state as they had lost faith in Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led government. 

President's rule in India refers to the suspension of a state government and the imposition of direct rule of the federal government in New Delhi.

Shah, however, refused to accept their demand. Both Singh and Shah belong to the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Shah said Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey, a tribal woman, would head the peace committee which will have industrialists, sportspersons, and elected representatives from the Kuki and Meitei communities as members.

Meanwhile, on the plea that “there are still reports of incidents like arson of houses,” the state government has extended curbs on using the internet until June 5.

The state government further said, “... some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public.”

Since the violence broke out “the worst victims are Christians and other indigenous groups,” Church leaders told UCA News on June 1.

The rioters targeted Christians and their institutions, homes and other belongings. More than 45,000 people have been displaced, they said.

Church leaders said violence is still continuing in many tribal villages with no sign of the restoration of peace in the immediate future. 

On May 28, the North East India Regional Bishops' Council, covering India’s seven northeastern provincial states, appealed for peace in the strife-torn state.

 “It is with great pain and intense anxiety that we have been following the great tragedies that have taken place in Manipur recently,” Archbishop John Moolachira, chairman of the North East India Regional Bishops' Council, said.

“We request intellectuals and creative thinkers of the communities to think up ways of easing the situation, exploring a constructive way forward and devise ways of settling the differences,” the bishops said in a statement.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case 7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case
Japan must break free of political dynasties Japan must break free of political dynasties
Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state
The steady decline of Indonesian democracy The steady decline of Indonesian democracy
Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary
Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Vicariate of Bontoc-Lagawe

Apostolic Vicariate of Bontoc-Lagawe

In a land area of 4,615.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Mountain Province and

Read more
Diocese of Mati

Diocese of Mati

The Diocese of Mati today comprises the civil province of Davao Oriental, the easternmost portion of the Old Davao

Read more
Diocese of Quilon

Diocese of Quilon

In a land area of 1,950 square kilometres, the diocese of Quilon comprises major part of the civil district of Kollam,

Read more
Diocese of Kandy

Diocese of Kandy

Kandy is a hilly area in the Central province of Sri Lanka, spanning a land area of about 5,620.1 square kilometers.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.