X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Judges pay tribute to Indian Jesuit's service

Bombay High Court commends the late priest's work for society while hearing his bail application posthumously

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: July 20, 2021 10:09 AM GMT

Updated: July 20, 2021 10:12 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

Jul 18, 2021
2

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
3

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
4

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
5

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
6

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
7

Rights groups concerned over renewal of Papua autonomy law

Jul 19, 2021
8

Covid-19 kills more than 500 Indonesian doctors

Jul 19, 2021
9

Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar

Jul 19, 2021
10

Abducted nun released after one week in Congo

Jul 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Judges pay tribute to Indian Jesuit's service

Father Stan Swamy's health deteriorated in a Mumbai jail. (Photo: YouTube)

Bombay High Court has expressed “great respect” for the work done by Indian Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, who died in custody on July 5.

The 84-year-old, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, hearing impairment and other age-related ailments, never recovered from the hardships of being confined in a jail without basic services.

Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice N.J. Jamadar of the top court in the western state of Maharashtra were hearing the late priest’s bail appeal posthumously on July 19.

“We don’t have time normally, but I saw the funeral service [of Father Swamy]. It was very gracious,” Justice Shinde said. 

“He is such a wonderful person. The kind of service he has rendered to the society. We have great respect for his work. Legally, whatever is there against him is a different matter.” 

The judges also tried to counter criticism of the judicial system and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a federal anti-terror body that arrested Father Swamy, for repeatedly denying the priest’s bail applications on medical grounds.

What was in our minds, we can’t say now as we couldn’t pronounce our order

“You came to us with his medical bail plea on May 28 and we acceded to every prayer, every time,” the court said to Swamy’s lawyer Mihir Desai.

“Outside, we are speechless. Only you [Desai] can clarify this. You have said it on record that you have no grievance with this court in the matter.” 

The court said it never anticipated Father Swamy’s death in custody.

Referring to the pending bail plea of the late priest, the court said: “What was in our minds, we can’t say now as we couldn’t pronounce our order.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The high court posted the case of Father Swamy’s death for July 23 and is expected to pronounce its verdict after ascertaining the veracity of claims by his lawyers. It also directed the NIA to file an affidavit if it has anything to place on record in the case.

The priest was jailed in October last year after being arrested at his home in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state in eastern India. Along with 15 others arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, he was accused of collaborating with outlawed Maoists and trying to destabilize the Indian state.

Father Swamy repeatedly denied all charges but was lodged in Taloja Central Jail in Mumbai city, the capital of Maharashtra. He twice applied for bail in the special NIA court, but to no avail. He then approached Bombay High Court. 

He was admitted to the Catholic-managed Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai on the high court’s order only on May 28 but tested positive for Covid-19 a day after. His health continued to deteriorate.

We are glad that the high court has appreciated Father Swamy

Some church leaders say a lack of basic facilities in jail must have prevented him from having proper food and drink for more than six months. He required assistance from fellow inmates to perform even daily chores.

“We are glad that the high court has appreciated Father Swamy,” said Father A. Santhanam, who fought a lengthy legal battle to ensure medical care for the ailing priest and is now monitoring the court proceedings.

Father Santhanam told UCA News that “during the hearing [on July 19] the court has also given enough indication that it will not appreciate prolonged incarceration of [people] under trials.”

The court expressed its regret over how, in several cases, those arrested languished in prisons waiting for legal trials to begin, he said.

Also Read

Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Bangladesh's new bishop calls for participatory church
Bangladesh's new bishop calls for participatory church
Indian bishop condemns Pegasus spying scandal
Indian bishop condemns Pegasus spying scandal
India's Covid deaths 10 times higher than reported: study
India's Covid deaths 10 times higher than reported: study
Pakistan bus crash kills 28 ahead of Muslim holiday
Pakistan bus crash kills 28 ahead of Muslim holiday
Pulitzer-winning news photographer buried in India
Pulitzer-winning news photographer buried in India

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Bangladesh's new bishop calls for participatory church
Jul 20, 2021
Indian bishop condemns Pegasus spying scandal
Jul 20, 2021
Judges pay tribute to Indian Jesuit's service
Jul 20, 2021
ASEAN lawmakers seek equal aid for migrants amid pandemic
Jul 20, 2021
India's Covid deaths 10 times higher than reported: study
Jul 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Jul 19, 2021
Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame
Jul 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's requiem for Old Latin Mass
Jul 19, 2021
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021

Features

Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Jul 19, 2021
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Uganda hit hard by second COVID19 wave

Uganda hit hard by second COVID-19 wave
Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents

Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents
Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace

Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace
Immigrant communities in the US facing unique difficulties during pandemic

Immigrant communities in the US facing unique difficulties during pandemic
Church and State in the land of Grace Kelly

Church and State in the land of Grace Kelly
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul

Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul
May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold

May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold
St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.