News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Jubilee 2025 souvenirs and trinkets on sale near Vatican

The shop on Via della Traspontina, not far from the main boulevard leading to St. Peter's Square, was opened on May 27
Jubilee 2025 souvenirs and trinkets on sale near Vatican

The Jubilee 2025 logo. (Photo: jubileeofficialstore.com)

Catholic News Service
Published: June 01, 2024 05:14 AM GMT
Updated: June 01, 2024 05:18 AM GMT

Seven months before the opening of the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica, a Vatican official opened the doors to the official Jubilee 2025 pilgrim's shop just a few feet from the official pilgrimage route.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization's section for new evangelization and the chief organizer of the Holy Year 2025, cut a green ribbon on May 27 and opened the shop on Via della Traspontina, not far from the main boulevard leading to St. Peter's Square.

The Jubilee kicks off on Dec. 24, but the licensed manufacturing of pilgrim packs and tourist trinkets has already begun.

"We can say that we are already in the midst of the Jubilee, even though there are still more than 200 days until the opening of the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica," the Jubilee website quoted Archbishop Fisichella as saying. "This is the time of waiting, which is always the most difficult, but when the pilgrims begin to arrive the anticipation will turn into enthusiasm."

The archbishop said he hoped the store would be "an authentic sign of welcome" and would respond to the desire of pilgrims "to be recognized as such."

In early January, Archbishop Fisichella announced that Stegip4, a Rome-based merchandising company, was selected to design, produce and market the "Pilgrim's Backpack" -- containing a wide-brimmed hat, a scarf, an aluminum water bottle, rain poncho and a wrist rosary -- after an international call for bids. Stegip4 owns the newly opened store.

The store sells the full backpacks as well as each of its components separately. It also has priests' vestments -- chasubles and stoles -- with the Jubilee logo, T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, rosaries, key chains, magnets, mugs, candles, baseball caps and teddy bears decked out in pilgrim's gear.

Through the store's website -- www.jubileeofficialstore.com -- a diocese, parish or organization sponsoring a pilgrimage to Rome during the Holy Year can order the T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts customized with their group name or logo.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Auxiliary Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Justin Alexander Madathiparambil of Vijayapuram , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Niranjan Sual Singh of Sambalpur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Hongxiao Gao of Kaifeng, China
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Vicar Olivier Michel Marie Schmitthaeusler of Phnom-Penh, Cambodia
Read More...
Latest News
Indian Church official hails court order favoring minority schools
Indian Church official hails court order favoring minority schools
Vatican concern over Ukraine using NATO weapons to strike Russia
Vatican concern over Ukraine using NATO weapons to strike Russia
Abuse allegations down, says US bishops' annual report
Abuse allegations down, says US bishops' annual report
Jubilee 2025 souvenirs and trinkets on sale near Vatican
Jubilee 2025 souvenirs and trinkets on sale near Vatican
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.