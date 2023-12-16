News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Jubilate Deo program brings Gregorian chant to Sydney Catholic students

Students said that learning music from the church's rich treasury connects them with their faith and each other

Jubilate Deo program brings Gregorian chant to Sydney Catholic students

Bishop Richard Umbers celebrated a sung Mass with 1,100 students who have learned Gregorian chant. (Photo: Giovanni Portelli / The Catholic Weekly)

Marilyn Rodrigues, OSV News

By Marilyn Rodrigues, OSV News

Published: December 16, 2023 06:18 AM GMT

Updated: December 16, 2023 06:21 AM GMT

Dominican Sister Cecilia Joseph, school principal at St. Peter Chanel primary school in Regents Park in Sydney, said a mother told her she was enjoying the "song" her young son was learning at school.

"It was the Magnificat," Sister Cecilia said.

"She explained that her son and his friends sang this chant while playing video games or whenever they played together," she said, revealing a secret of how to make school kids love Gregorian chant.

Two hundred and fifty of Sister Cecilia's students are taking part in the Jubilate Deo program, which seeks to teach Gregorian chant to thousands of school students in the Archdiocese of Sydney, as part of a "critical part of going deeper in creating an authentic Catholic culture in our schools."

A jaw-dropping 1,100-strong student choir assembled at St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney on Nov. 23 for a sung Mass to mark the program's success in bringing Pope Paul VI's vision of a Gregorian chant repertoire for lay Catholics to life.

Beginning in 2018 with a workshop for a group of senior students at Brigidine Catholic College in Randwick in Sydney's eastern suburbs, the Jubilate Deo program has trained students from nine primary and two secondary schools in a repertoire drawn from Pope Paul VI's post-conciliar booklet Jubilate Deo, after which their program is named.

Led by the original Brigidine college choir, the students sang favorites like "In Faith and Hope and Love" by modern Australian hymnographers James McAuley and Richard Connolly, and fittingly, the Renaissance hymn "Jubilate Deo" (deftly accomplishing a three-part round).

They also chanted the responses of the Mass, which they have been practicing at school.

The students say that learning music from the church's rich treasury connects them with their faith and each other, and is simply fun to sing.

"I've learned beautiful music and more about where my faith comes from and how the words that we sing resonate with so many different cultures," year 9 student Sienna Simons said.

"It's made me more appreciative of my religion and the fact that I get to express it so freely in a way that is beautiful, holy and sacred," she added.

Feedback from parents and principals is glowing and the Jubilate Deo program will soon be expanded to include more schools, as well as parishes and Catholic university chaplaincies.

The aim is to enhance people's participation in local liturgies and unite the whole archdiocese in song at events like the annual Corpus Christi procession through Sydney's central business district.

Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers has prepared and delivered the Archdiocese of Sydney's bid to host the 54th International Eucharistic Congress in 2028.

He told the packed cathedral on Nov. 23 that half a million Sydney residents joined a procession of the Blessed Sacrament when Sydney hosted the 20th Congress in 1928.

"Wouldn't it be amazing 100 years later to sing all together in the streets of Sydney like that again?" he said.

Following the Mass, the bishop said that it was a sign of the future of the church in Sydney "where we will be praising God at the top of our lungs, all together in the streets, giving witness to our faith in Jesus Christ."

Pope Paul VI's 1974 booklet Jubilate Deo proposed a "minimum repertoire" of plain chant to the world's bishops and included chants for the Kyrie and Agnus Dei, and hymns such as the Salve Regina.

Jubilate Deo Director Ronan Reilly uses the saint pope's little-known resource as a basis for teaching a broad range of ancient and modern sacred music. He said the program is in use in other dioceses, but only Sydney has committed to a coordinated effort.

"The ultimate rationale behind the program from Pope Paul VI is that when we sing collectively -- particularly monophonic music with its one-line, simple melody -- whether with 10 people or 10,000, it's a great musical analogy for the concept of unity," he said.

"So for example, during Mass in the cathedral this week when Bishop Umbers, in the person of Christ, sang 'Peace be with you' and 1,000-plus voices sang back in unison 'And with your spirit,' it's a literal sensation and experience, a tangible experience of the idea and the ideal of unity."

"Children tap into all these notions even on a subconscious level," he said. "And while as teachers we're not privy to the inner workings of Our Lord in each student's heart, obviously we know that this does work on the sacramental level and is a powerful means of transmitting grace and of course truth, goodness and beauty."

Reilly said the Vatican II Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, Sacrosanctum Concilium, reminds us that Gregorian chant holds pride of place in the Roman rite.
"The Gregorian melodies are not just artful, steady and beautiful on a natural level, they are deeply theological, and it’s in that context the church has jealously guarded that repertoire as her own and has said that then becomes the model," he said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Jubilate Deo program brings Gregorian chant to Sydney Catholic students Jubilate Deo program brings Gregorian chant to Sydney Catholic students
At Christmas, God remains with us through war, poverty: pope At Christmas, God remains with us through war, poverty: pope
Philippine ex-prez Duterte denies making death threat Philippine ex-prez Duterte denies making death threat
Vatican closes religious order co-founded by Marko Rupnik Vatican closes religious order co-founded by Marko Rupnik
HK democracy leader's memoir protests censorship HK democracy leader's memoir protests censorship
Happy Birthday, Pope Francis Happy Birthday, Pope Francis
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kottapuram

Diocese of Kottapuram

The Roman Catholic diocese of Kottapuram is the suffragan of the archdiocese of Verapoly. The diocese of Kottapuram was

Read more
Diocese of Pekhon

Diocese of Pekhon

Pekhon diocese is situated in the southern part of Shan State, in eastern Myanmar.There are five townships in the

Read more
Diocese of Fukuoka

Diocese of Fukuoka

In a land area of 14,361 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Fukuoka, Saga and Kumamoto

Read more
Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Kuzhithurai is a city in Kanniyakumari district in the  Tamil Nadu state. It is the administrative headquarters of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.