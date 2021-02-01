Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka

Sandya Eknaligoda (center} holds a photograph of her husband Prageeth Ekneligoda in a vigil at the 2020 Black January protest at the Lipton Circle in Colombo. (Photo: UCA News)

Sandya Eknaligoda is a courageous woman who has made great efforts to find her beloved husband. But successive Sri Lankan governments have failed to provide any information about Prageeth Eknaligoda’s disappearance 11 year ago.

Despite pressure at home and from the international community, truth and justice have not yet been achieved.

Journalist Prageeth disappeared on Jan. 24, 2010, in Colombo, two days before the presidential election in which he was campaigning against former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

"For 11 years, I have walked everywhere to seek justice. I ran to find not only my husband but also other disappeared people," said Sandya at the N.M Perera Center in Borella on Jan. 25.

