News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

'Jordan is part of the Holy Land,' bishops' delegation says

Visiting prelates explore how pilgrimages from their own countries can best continue to support local Christian communities

Pope Francis meets with Buddhists from Cambodia

This picture shows a view of the Church of the Baptism of Christ, near the site of Al-Maghtas, where Jesus is believed by Christians to have been baptized by Saint John, in the Jordan river valley, some 60 km southwest of the Jordanian capital Amman, on Jan. 13. (Photo: AFP)

Dale Gavlak, OSV News

By Dale Gavlak, OSV News

Published: January 20, 2023 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: January 20, 2023 05:14 AM GMT

An ecumenical delegation of bishops from 11 countries participated in the annual pilgrimage of the Holy Land Coordination, which took place Jan. 14-19 in Jordan.

Catholic bishops from Canada, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Slovakia, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States said they wanted to bring their solidarity to the local Christian community by visiting parishioners and young people during Sunday Mass throughout Jordan Jan. 15.

They also met lawmakers and diplomats as well as Christian refugees from Iraq and Syria sheltering in Jordan, who have escaped years of conflict and sectarian violence in their neighboring homelands.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Auxiliary Bishop Nicholas Hudson of Westminster, a member of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales, led the delegation.

"Jordan is integral to the Holy Land, as the site of the Lord’s baptism and early ministry," the bishops’ final communique read. "Across the country, we have been welcomed into parish communities, many of which we found to be vibrant."

The bishops engaged in a packed schedule throughout their stay. They participated in a special Epiphany Mass Jan. 13 to commemorate St. John’s baptism of Jesus at Bethany Beyond the Jordan, on the eastern bank of the Jordan River. The Mass, led by Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, drew thousands of enthusiastic pilgrims and foreign visitors from across the country as COVID-19 restrictions ended.

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Bethany Beyond the Jordan is the officially recognized place of John’s baptism of Jesus by the Catholic Church and other Christian denominations. St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis have visited and prayed at the site.

The visiting bishops explored how pilgrimages from their own countries can best continue to support the local Christian communities.

The region's Catholic bishops have recently called for efforts to address the increasing violence and political instability in the Middle East, a message underscored by Pope Francis in his speech to the diplomatic corps in Rome and by Archbishop Pizzaballa at the baptism site.

"Unfortunately, we’re seeing in all the Middle East a lot of tensions, divisions, borders, barriers, while we think that our future is to be united in our diversities," Archbishop Pizzaballa told journalists gathered on the banks of the Jordan River. "We hope that this place could become a small example that peace, if we want, is possible here."

Jordanian clergy shared concerns they have with the bishops, including the economic crisis, ongoing political tensions in the region, their fear of Islamic fundamentalism, and the declining Christian population in Jordan where their religious cohorts now number about 2% of some 11 million people.

Jordan is viewed as a beacon of stability in the region. It has a tradition of peaceful religious coexistence supported by the ruling Hashemite family, but conflict in nearby Syria, Iraq, Israel and the Palestinian territories has strained the resource-poor country’s stability, causing more Jordanian Christians, especially youth, to emigrate in search of employment. Jordan’s hosting of several million refugees for many years has also caused economic and resource strains.

Still, the bishops said meeting "young Christians who, despite facing significant social and economic challenges, remain resolutely committed to enriching both Church and society." Bishops observed "the important role that Christians play in building bridges of hope between communities."

Msgr. Mauro Lalli, the chargé d’affaires of the apostolic nunciature in Jordan, lauded Jordan’s efforts to reach out to those in need during a banquet Jan. 17 to honor the visiting bishops.

"Despite Jordan's proximity to conflict zones in the Middle East, it built a model of society based on tolerance and mutual understanding free from illusions but based on healthy realism," he said.

Msgr. Lalli also called on the visiting bishops to continue supporting the Christian presence in the Holy Land region, as well as to strengthen the social work carried out by all churches.

Wael Suleiman, who directs Caritas Jordan, called the care Jordan and the church has provided to Iraqis and Syrians as one "not of refugees, but guests."

A branch of Caritas Internationalis, the Catholic church's humanitarian organization, Caritas Jordan has made health care, education, vocational training, accommodation, food and drinking water available to the vulnerable with help from churches and governments.
"This was a remarkable year," Father Rifat Bader, director of the Catholic Center for Studies and Media in Jordan, told OSV News of the bishops' visit. "This emphasizes that Jordan is part of the Holy Land. We are proud of it. Jordan is fully part of the Holy Land and not on the margin."

Father Bader said that it was important for the bishops to see the baptism site and the ministry taking place there as well as the work done to develop the adjacent area to serve visitors. "I think the bishops will go home to promote the pilgrimage of the faithful to Jordan, the Holy Land."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Hindu mob attacks Catholics on Indian train Hindu mob attacks Catholics on Indian train
Remembering the Asian theologian of 'bits and pieces' Remembering the Asian theologian of 'bits and pieces'
Korean Church pledges support to Halloween stampede victims Korean Church pledges support to Halloween stampede victims
Myanmar crisis taking an enormous toll on Christians Myanmar crisis taking an enormous toll on Christians
Christian pastor among six arrested for ‘seditious book’ in HK Christian pastor among six arrested for ‘seditious book’ in HK
Catechist center for ethnic Hmong opens in Thailand Catechist center for ethnic Hmong opens in Thailand
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Military Ordinariate of Korea

Military Ordinariate of Korea

The Military Ordinariate in Korea (called Gunjong in Korean) covers all Catholic Military personnel and their family.

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Isabela

Territorial Prelature of Isabela

In a land area of 1,359 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers all the territories that constitute the

Read more
Diocese of Baroda

Diocese of Baroda

Baroda is the anglicized version of Vadodara.  Baroda diocese was appended to the archdiocese of Bombay until it

Read more
Diocese of Thamarassery

Diocese of Thamarassery

Thamarassery is situated on the south west coast of India. In a land area of 5,893 square kilometers, the diocesan

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.