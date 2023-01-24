News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Joe Biden names envoy to press North Korea rights

The US president, who has vowed to put a new focus on human rights, filled the position after a six-year gap

US President Joe Biden speaks to mayors from across the country during an event at the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20

US President Joe Biden speaks to mayors from across the country during an event at the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Washington

By AFP, Washington

Published: January 24, 2023 05:21 AM GMT

Updated: January 24, 2023 05:24 AM GMT

President Joe Biden on Monday named an envoy to press North Korea on human rights, ending a six-year gap that included the entire presidency of Donald Trump, who pursued high-profile talks with Pyongyang.

Biden nominated for the position Julie Turner, a Korean-speaking career diplomat who now heads the Asia section of the State Department's human rights bureau.

She needs confirmation from the Senate, where little opposition is expected.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The ambassador-level position has been mandated by Congress under a 2004 law that sought to draw attention not just to security but to rights concerns in North Korea, one of the world's most authoritarian countries.

The position has been vacant since January 2017 when the envoy under Barack Obama, Robert King, stepped down as part of the presidential transition.

Trump's first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, sought to get rid of the post as part of a corporate-style restructuring to consolidate envoy positions.

His successor, Mike Pompeo, did not fill the position as Trump pursued diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with whom Trump once said he "fell in love." The two leaders met three times, easing tensions but leading to no lasting agreement.

Biden, who has vowed to put a new focus on human rights, filled the position more than two years into his four-year term.

His administration has proposed lower-level diplomacy with North Korea, which has rebuffed the offers and unleashed a volley of rockets including tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles that may be able to strike the US mainland.

The State Department in its last global report on human rights wrote of widespread abuses in North Korea including strict bans on any whiff of dissent, public executions and mass incarceration camps in which prisoners are subject to forced labor and starvation.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan probes Unification Church’s ‘shady’ child adoption deals Japan probes Unification Church’s ‘shady’ child adoption deals
Catholic charity empowers rural women in Pakistan Catholic charity empowers rural women in Pakistan
Indian state's plan to teach Hindu texts in schools criticized Indian state's plan to teach Hindu texts in schools criticized
Concern in Goa as Hindu group storms Catholic college Concern in Goa as Hindu group storms Catholic college
War with China not an option, Taiwan tells Pope Francis War with China not an option, Taiwan tells Pope Francis
Indian Christians demand halt to police survey Indian Christians demand halt to police survey
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Melaka-Johor

Diocese of Melaka-Johor

In a land area of 20,364 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the states of Johor and Melaka in the

Read more
Archdiocese of Zamboanga

Archdiocese of Zamboanga

In a land area of 1,648 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Zamboanga. Zamboanga City is

Read more
Diocese of Dumka

Diocese of Dumka

In a land area of 14,356 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Sahibganj, Pakur, Jamtara, Deoghar (excluding

Read more
Diocese of Hpa-an

Diocese of Hpa-an

Hpa-an is the capital city of Kayin State. Karen State is composed of 3 districts and 7 townships. The three districts

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.