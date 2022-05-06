News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Jesuits suspend prominent Chilean priest pending abuse investigation

Pope sent a letter to all dioceses in Chile commemorating the 500th anniversary of the first Mass in the territory

Jesuits suspend prominent Chilean priest pending abuse investigation

The head of communciations of the episcopal congress of Chile, Jaime Coiro, hands Chile's national flag signed by the 33 miners trapped in a mine to Pope Benedict XVI in February 2010. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic News Service

By Catholic News Service

Published: May 06, 2022 08:03 AM GMT

Updated: May 06, 2022 08:07 AM GMT

The Society of Jesus has suspended a prominent Chilean priest as it investigates accusations with a "sexual connotation," according to the Jesuits.

In a statement May 3, the Jesuit province in Chile said, "a complaint was received April 29 from an adult woman against Jesuit Father Felipe Berríos for acts of sexual connotation. Such events would have occurred when the complainant was a minor."

The accusations against Father Berríos shocked Chile, where the Jesuit has become a voice for the poor and excluded, including many migrants suffering discrimination. Father Berríos lived in a migrant camp in the northern Chilean city of Antofagasta since 2015, after returning from missionary work in Africa with Jesuit Refugee Service.

The statement said the provincial in Chile, Jesuit Father Gabriel Roblero, ordered the opening of a preliminary canonical investigation May 2 and named a lay lawyer to lead the investigation.

"The Company of Jesus will have all the necessary means so that this investigation is carried out with the greatest rigor and speed, in order to clarify the reported facts and possible responsibilities," the statement said.

"While the canonical investigation is being completed, the provincial has ordered the suspension of the public exercise of Felipe Berríos' priestly ministry."

Father Berríos has founded a pair of nongovernmental organizations, been the chaplain for groups in Chile and was asked to be coordinator of informal housing developments in the housing ministry by Chilean President Gabriel Boric. Father Berríos declined the offer.

"I have not been informed of anything other than what was said in the statement," Father Berríos said. "I will do whatever it takes to understand and clarify the origins of this complaint and I have put myself, from now on, at the disposal of the Company to clarify the facts as quickly as possible."

The accusation against Father Berríos come as the Catholic Church in Chile suffers the fallout of its mishandling of accusations of clerical sexual abuse. All of Chile's bishops offered their resignations in 2018 after attending an emergency summit at the Vatican on the sexual abuse crisis.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christians flee Myanmar junta air strikes Christians flee Myanmar junta air strikes
Abortion: A Catholic perspective Abortion: A Catholic perspective
Vietnamese farmers burdened with debts by climate change Vietnamese farmers burdened with debts by climate change
Autocratic controls dismantle press freedom in Asia Autocratic controls dismantle press freedom in Asia
Jesuits suspend prominent Chilean priest pending abuse investigation Jesuits suspend prominent Chilean priest pending abuse investigation
Relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis find home in US diocese Relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis find home in US diocese
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The apostles the American bishops and the US Supreme Court

The apostles, the American bishops and the US Supreme Court

The conflict on abortion is not so much about its morality but about determining what is the most appropriate law and policy to govern it in pluralistic democratic societies.

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.