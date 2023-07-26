News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Jesuits confirm expulsion of artist Father Marko Rupnik

Slovenian priest's distinctive mosaics continue to adorn walls inside the Vatican, churches and shrines around the world

A screengrab of Father Rupnik explaining the image of the 2022 World Meeting of Families. (Photo: Diocese of Rome / YouTube)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: July 26, 2023 05:48 AM GMT

Updated: July 26, 2023 07:42 AM GMT

The Jesuits have expelled from their religious order the well-known artist and preacher Father Marko Rupnik for refusing to uphold his vow of obedience and confront allegations of sexually, spiritually and psychologically abusing some two dozen women and at least one man over the course of 30 years, the order said July 24.

In an open letter published July 24 Jesuit Father Johan Verschueren, his former superior, confirmed Rupnik's expulsion.

Following allegations, Rupink was offered an unspecified mission, which he refused to accept. That resulted in the decision to expel him on June 14, which included a 30-day appeal period, Verschueren wrote in a June 15 statement.

Rupink did not appeal against the decision, forcing the Jesuits to confirm the expulsion. Rupnik will remain a priest but is no longer a member of the Jesuits.

The decision to laicize him "is not in itself the responsibility of the Society of Jesus, but of the Holy See," wrote Verschueren in the open letter.

He said that "current limits of regulations regarding similar situations" did not allow for a more in-depth process to "guarantee judicial verification of the facts" leading to further sanctions or an acquittal.

Verschueren also said the Jesuit society will terminate its partnership with Centro Aletti Art Center founded by Rupnik. He said no Jesuits currently reside at the center.

The Slovenian priest's distinctive mosaics continue to adorn walls inside the Vatican, hundreds of churches and Catholic shrines around the world including Fátima and Lourdes.

The Basilica at Lourdes established a reflection group in April to discuss the possibility of removing works by Rupnik out of consideration for victims of abuse.

Verschueren said his society did not accept  Rupnik's January request to leave the Jesuits due to its desire to "bind him to his responsibilities in the face of so many accusations, inviting him to embark on a path of truth and confrontation with the evil reported by so many people who have felt hurt."

"I cannot but greatly regret this insistent and stubborn inability to confront the voices of so many people who have felt hurt, offended and humiliated by his behavior and conduct toward them," he wrote.

"What has been said does not exclude the good he did, and the spiritual fruit of which he was a conduit for many and many others in the church."

In December 2022, the Jesuits confirmed Rupnik was operating under restrictions on his ministry because of abuse allegations and that he briefly had been excommunicated in 2020 for absolving in confession a woman with whom he had had sex.

Verschueren said in February that a team of experts gave the Jesuits a "dossier regarding numerous complaints" made against Rupnik concerning acts that had taken place between the mid-1980s and 2018.

With a degree of credibility that "seems to be very high," another 14 women and one man came forward, he said.

