News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Jesuit order hit by priest abuse scandal

A Slovenian priest and renowned artist is accused of abusing women at a religious community in Ljubljana during the early 1990s

Jesuit order hit by priest abuse scandal

A screengrab of Father Rupnik explaining the image of the 2022 World Meeting of Families (Photo: Diocese of Rome / YouTube)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 30, 2022 04:39 AM GMT

Updated: December 30, 2022 04:43 AM GMT

The Catholic Jesuit order, of which Pope Francis is a member, has been rocked by claims a prominent priest abused several women, a case raising questions about how the Church sanctions offenders.

Father Marko Rupnik, a 68-year-old Slovenian priest and world-renowned artist, is accused of abusing a number of women at a religious community in Ljubljana in the early 1990s, in what press reports said involved sexual and psychological violence.

The case first emerged in the Italian media, before the Jesuits -- one of the main Roman Catholic orders, founded in 1540 -- revealed it had sanctioned Rupnik, denying him the right to hear confession.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The Vatican's dicastery (ministry) for the doctrine of the faith was involved in the case but said it could not put Rupnik on trial because the statute of limitations had expired.

The Jesuits later revealed that, in a separate case, Rupnik had also been convicted of the "absolution of an accomplice... in a sin against the sixth commandment" -- namely absolving someone for having sex with him.

This is a serious crime in church law, for which Rupnik was automatically excommunicated from the Catholic Church in May 2020. The excommunication was lifted by a Vatican decree later that month.

"To remove the excommunication, the person must acknowledge the fact and formally repent. And Rupnik has done so," Father Arturo Sosa, the Jesuit superior general, told journalists earlier this month.

Asked if Pope Francis had been consulted about Rupnik's case, Sosa said: "I do not have a direct channel with the pope."

He added: "Before making the decision, I can imagine that the prefect of the dicastery spoke with the pope. That seems normal to me. But I cannot say yes or no."

Cover-up

Rupnik is also a well-known mosaic artist. His works adorn a chapel of the apostolic palace in the Vatican and the facade of the basilica in Lourdes.

The case against him has sent shockwaves through the Jesuit community, at a time when the Catholic Church is still grappling with the outcry over the clerical sex abuse of children -- and subsequent cover-up.

The Jesuits, who count 14,500 members worldwide, have urged anyone else with a complaint to come forward, promising to listen "with understanding and with empathy".

The allegations of abuse against the women of the Loyola Community in Slovenia were initially reported to the Vatican in 2021 and then passed on to the Jesuits.

An independent investigation found in January 2022 that there "was a case to answer" and recommended the Vatican bring Rupnik to justice, according to a timeline published by the Jesuits.

In October 2022, the Vatican dropped the case because it had timed out but the Rome-based Jesuit order said sanctions imposed on Rupnik during the investigation continued.

These include a ban on giving confession and accompanying spiritual activities, and a ban on exercising public activities without permission from his local superior.

In a recent interview with Italian newspaper Domani, a 58-year-old religious sister claimed Rupnik pressured her into having sex with him.

She believes the priest was "protected" by the church hierarchy and claimed all her complaints since the 1990s had gone unanswered.

Last week, the Slovenian bishops expressed their "consternation" and "sadness" at the case, and condemned what happened.

"We regret the failure of officials to take the necessary measures, and the cover-up of acts of sexual and spiritual violence, as well as the abuse of power and authority," they said.

Contacted by AFP, the Vatican has declined to react, while requests for a comment from Rupnik have gone unanswered.

But behind the scenes, the case has provoked questions about the ability of the Holy See to respond to allegations of abuse, particularly historic claims.

Rupnik meanwhile maintains a consultative role in several departments in the Roman Curia, the government of the Vatican.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Rescuers scour Cambodian casino after devastating fire Rescuers scour Cambodian casino after devastating fire
Eritrean authorities free Catholic bishop after 75 days Eritrean authorities free Catholic bishop after 75 days
Cross made from an old pew to adorn new seminary in US Cross made from an old pew to adorn new seminary in US
Pope Francis asks special prayers for ailing predecessor Pope Francis asks special prayers for ailing predecessor
Jesuit order hit by priest abuse scandal Jesuit order hit by priest abuse scandal
Ex-pope's death would put Vatican in unchartered territory Ex-pope's death would put Vatican in unchartered territory
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Maasin

Diocese of Maasin

In a land area of 2,505.65 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Southern Leyte and the six

Read more
Diocese of Nakhon Ratchasima

Diocese of Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Ratchasima diocese was created on Dec. 18, 1965, and covers an area of 41,148 square kilometres. It comprises

Read more
Diocese of Krishnagar

Diocese of Krishnagar

In a land area of 8,640 square kilometers, the diocesan territory, located in West Bengal state, covers two civil

Read more
Diocese of Xiapu

Diocese of Xiapu

Mindong diocese covers the prefecture-level city of Ningde, which is located at the northeastern coast of Fujian

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.