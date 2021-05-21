Jesuit becomes bishop of troubled Hong Kong

In India, deadly Cyclone Tauktae killed more than 50 people in the western coastal state of Gujarat and left a trail of destruction, damaging thousands of homes and several buildings including church institutions.

High winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour battered 12 districts of the state on Tuesday, uprooting trees, electrical and telecommunication polls and blowing roofs off several houses. Officials said at least 50 people died and some 40 are missing.

Villagers try to cross fallen down electricity cables on a bridge near Diu on May 18 after Cyclone Tauktae blasted ashore in western India with fierce winds and drenching rains that turned streets into rivers. (Photo: AFP)

Most people died of electrocution or when the walls of their homes collapsed. The natural disaster hit a region reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Gujarat hospitals were already reporting a lack of beds and essential medicines.

Initial reports said the winds damaged more than 31000 private houses and killed scores of livestock. More than 30,000 of the damaged houses were village mud houses.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 continue to ravage India with more than 300,000 cases and about 4,000 deaths each day on average. Medical facilities continue to be overstretched amid an acute shortage of beds, oxygen, medicines and medical staff.

Funeral grounds and crematoriums have been overwhelmed by the number of bodies. The pandemic has hit the Catholic Church hard as more than 120 priests, or an average of four per day died in just one month.

Health workers wearing personal protection equipment help patients at a banquet hall turned into a Covid-19 care center in New Delhi on May 18 after a surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo: AFP)

Among the dead, 48 were from different religious orders, with Jesuits topping the list with 19 deaths. Church leaders fear the death toll might rise further when data from all dioceses is added.

Bishops across India are worried and shocked over the deaths of so many priests in an age when priestly vocation is on the decline in India and across the world.

In Pakistan, a Muslim mob attacked and injured Christian villagers in Okara district of Punjab province. More than 200 Muslims raided dwellings of about 80 Christian families last Saturday.

The mob, armed with glass bottles, stones, axes, batons and bricks, beat up Christians. Some of the attackers used stepladders to climb to roofs and vandalized furniture. The attack continued for half an hour, leaving eight Christians with fractured bones.

A police van patrols Chak 5 village on May 15 following a mob attack on Christian villagers. (Photo supplied)

The violence followed an attack the previous day on Catholic youngsters at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Chak 5 covered by Faisalabad Diocese. The boys were cleaning the church when a Muslim accused them of throwing dust on him.

The boys were beaten and the houses of Christians were raided the next day. Father Khalid Rashid Asi, director of the Diocesan Commission for Harmony and Interfaith Dialogue in Faisalabad Diocese, termed the attack as an act of terrorism. In Islamic Pakistan, attacks on minority groups including Christians are common.

More than 12 years after the end of a civil war, distrust remain among ethnic groups in Sri Lanka. Ethnic minority Tamils in northern parts of the country paid tribute on Tuesday to relatives including priests who went missing or were killed during the war.

On May 18 in 2009, the government declared the end of a war with the LTTE, also known as the Tamil Tigers, after killing LTTE supremo. Tamils have called on the government to build trust among minorities as they struggle to commemorate their loved ones.

Children light candles in Mullaitivu, where thousands were killed in the final days of the 26-year Sri Lankan Civil War that ended in 2009. (Photo: UCA News)

The war began in 1983 when some Tamil groups fought to carve out a separate homeland in the country’s north and east. According to the UN, the war claimed the lives of at least 40,000 civilians in its final days alone, while other independent reports estimated the number of civilian deaths exceeded 100,000.

Both sides were accused of serious human rights violations. Critics accuse the government of failing to pursue an effective mechanism for national reconciliation while rights abuses continue against Tamils.

Police in Indonesia have arrested 53 people in connection with a bomb attack this March on a Catholic cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province. Police said that 46 men and seven women had been detained as suspects for their roles in the attack on the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral on Palm Sunday.