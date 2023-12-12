Japan's unwavering commitment to a drug-free society

Its zero-tolerance policy on illicit drugs reflects a collective belief in the importance of maintaining public order

Commuters heading to work walk on a concourse at a railway terminal station in Tokyo on Jan. 31, 2020. East Asian culture, particularly in Japan, stands as a testament to zero tolerance towards drug offenses, reflecting a societal commitment to maintaining order and safety. (Photo: AFP)

In the realm of drug policies, the dichotomy between the recent liberalization of drugs in America and Europe and the strict, unforgiving stance in Japan unveils a stark contrast of ethical views.

While the West grapples with rising homelessness primarily fueled by drug addiction, Japan's stringent approach has yielded distinct outcomes, so much so that videos of Japanese subways go viral on social media for the simple reason that no drug addict ever disrupts a scene of quietness and basic civil coexistence.

The East Asian culture, particularly in Japan, stands as a testament to zero tolerance towards drug offenses, reflecting a societal commitment to maintaining order and safety.

But in the Western hemisphere, drug-related issues, especially homelessness, are often attributed to substance abuse, particularly illicit drugs. The prime culprit is the abuse of substances like opioids, methamphetamine, and other addictive narcotics.

The resultant consequences can be witnessed in the disconcerting scenes near train stations in major capitals in Europe, where individuals, under the influence of drugs and alcohol, resort to criminal activities such as robbery or physical harassment.

Moreover, the sight of homeless individuals engaged in ghastly public acts like urination is a common sight.

"Individuals find themselves entangled in a complex web of struggles where their mental health issues exacerbate their addictive behaviors"

In contrast to the factors that drive homelessness in the West, Japan grapples with a distinct set of challenges contributing to the issue. I have had tens of conversations with numerous homeless individuals in Japan, and a recurring theme always emerges — the prevalence of mental illness and alcohol abuse as primary catalysts for their life on the streets.

In my interactions with these individuals, it became evident that mental health struggles played a prime role in pushing them toward homelessness. For many, mental illness manifested itself through various addiction problems, with gambling and alcohol abuse standing out.

These individuals find themselves entangled in a complex web of struggles where their mental health issues exacerbate their addictive behaviors, leading to a downward spiral that eventually lands them on the streets.

A significant and alarming trend among these people was the link between their financial downfall and the notorious pachinko machines. Many had succumbed to the allure of these highly addictive gambling devices, ultimately resulting in the loss of their hard-earned savings.

The last thing Japan would want is to add another cause to the reasons for homelessness.

A critical example of Japan's strict anti-drug stance is the recent swift action taken against cannabis gummies. Police in Japan have been recently investigating gummies allegedly containing cannabis-derived substances after five people, ranging from their teens to their 50s, fell ill last month.

The gummies were distributed by a man during a festival in Tokyo who admitted that “he wanted others to experience the positive effects he felt after consuming them.”

"Not every individual possesses the capability for sound judgment, especially concerning the use of drugs"

The gummies were produced by an Osaka-based company and ingredients listed on the label included Hexahydrocannabihexol (HHCH), a synthetic substance with similarities to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), causing hallucinations and memory impairment.

After these products were discovered there was no discussion on whether people should retain the freedom to indulge in such activities since they fall in the category of freedom of choice for the individual. Instead, they were promptly made illegal because of the presence of a substance similar to marijuana.

The rationale behind this decision lies in the classification of cannabis as an illegal drug, given its capacity to affect the brain.

While some may harbor reservations about the idea of a moral state dictating what is virtuous or otherwise, it's essential to confront the practical reality of the issue.

Not every individual possesses the capability for sound judgment, especially concerning the use of drugs, as individuals who have engaged in prolonged substance use find their intellectual capacities compromised.

In such cases, the pursuit of personal freedom to get high cannot supersede the collective right of the general public to maintain public peace and safety.

Japan's unwavering commitment to a drug-free society is deeply rooted in its cultural and societal norms. The zero-tolerance approach reflects a collective belief in the importance of maintaining public order.

While the West grapples with finding a balance between personal freedom and societal well-being, Japan's strict measures demonstrate a non-compromising prioritization of the latter.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

