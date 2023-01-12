Japan’s unnecessary military budget hike a global worry

It could be the beginning of what is now an initial stage of intercontinental military escalation

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) shake hands after signing a defense agreement during a bilateral meeting at the Tower of London, central London, on Jan. 11. (Photo: Carl Court / Pool / AFP)

According to a Kyodo News poll conducted recently, 64.9 percent of Japanese citizens disapprove of a recently revealed plan to raise taxes to pay for a significant rise in the country's defense spending.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration now has the lowest support level since it assumed power last year, at 33.1 percent.

The reasons are simple. While the military budget increase has been supported by some members of the government and a minority of citizens who either haven’t well comprehended the math behind such a tax hike (that is, more debt on the shoulders of their offspring’s already burdened by years of quantitative easing of monetary policy) or they just do not seem to care because they are in a position of power or above a certain income bracket that wards off all the financial worries in the world.

One of the main arguments in favor of the military budget increase is the need for Japan to strengthen its defense capabilities in the face of growing regional tensions and potential threats, especially from China and North Korea.

"Focusing on military spending, without considering any other strategies, could lead to a more aggressive foreign policy"

Sure Japan must be prepared to defend itself against the military ambitions of neighboring countries and deter potential adversaries from harming its national interests, but Japan has already one of the strongest militaries in the world.

This military budget hike is unnecessary, especially at a moment when the overall cost of living for the average citizen is increasing.

Also focusing on military spending, without considering any other strategies, could lead to a more aggressive foreign policy, which could potentially cause further tensions in the region and create uncertainty or concern among its neighbors.

As much as those in Europe regard the past as something far behind, just take a look at the leading role that Germany has in the hemisphere. Japan's military history remains a sensitive issue in many parts of Asia, and we know some countries in the region may view an increase in Japanese military strength with suspicion or even hostility.

Many citizens feel they are already paying too much in taxes and that the government should look for other ways to fund the military budget. Some have suggested cutting unnecessary spending, or increasing taxes on high-income earners, rather than raising taxes on the general population.

Also, governments often provide subsidies to various industries or businesses in order to encourage economic development or support specific sectors. However, these subsidies can sometimes be unnecessary or ineffective, and cutting them could save money.

"Governments sometimes fund programs that are wasteful or ineffective"

Not to mention the reality of duplicative programs. Governments often have multiple programs that overlap or duplicate each other, resulting in unnecessary spending. Consolidating or eliminating these programs could save other extra resources.

As we have already seen in detail by reporting on the public funds scandal currently being investigated in Japan, governments sometimes fund programs that are wasteful or ineffective. Evaluating and eliminating these programs should be a priority of any government.

In the end, the decision to raise taxes to pay for the military budget increase has been controversial with both supporters and opponents making valid arguments.

While the need to strengthen defense capabilities may be understandable, the decision to raise taxes to pay for it has been met with significant opposition due to the potential burden on the general population and concerns over the allocation of resources.

Despite these concerns, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida formally signed a military pact on Jan 11. This is the first post-war defense agreement Japan has signed with a European nation.

Sunak said it "cements our commitment to the Indo-Pacific.” Amid increased anxiety over China's escalating military aggression and plans for Taiwan, which it continues to view as a renegade province, the two nations are stepping up their military cooperation.

This may even result in the deployment of troops to one another's nations. And this is just the beginning of what is now an initial stage of an intercontinental military escalation.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

