News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan’s Unification Church to face increased scrutiny

An advisory panel gives nod to place the controversial church’s assets under strict monitoring
A woman walks past the headquarters of the Unification Church in Tokyo on Oct. 13, 2023.

A woman walks past the headquarters of the Unification Church in Tokyo on Oct. 13, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 07, 2024 10:19 AM GMT
Updated: March 07, 2024 10:51 AM GMT

An advisory panel in Japan has approved the government’s move to place the controversial Unification Church and its assets under strict monitoring, says a report.

The Religious Juridical  Persons Council, which advises the culture minister, on March 6 approved a proposal laid out by the culture ministry to ensure compensation to the church’s “spiritual sales” victims, Jiji Press reported.

Following the approval, the ministry said that it would begin the procedures for ensuring “relief to victims of malpractice,” involving the controversial religious organization.

The Unification Church which is formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification came under heavy government scrutiny and public criticism following the assassination of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by Tetsuya Yamagami.

Yamagami shot and killed Abe on July 8, 2022, over his ties to the Unification Church and alleged economic hardships faced by his family due to hefty donations given by his mother to the Church which is estimated to be around US$1 million.

Japan enacted a special law in December last year to prevent sales of the assets held by a designated religious corporation before a dissolution order is issued over violations of laws and regulations.

Once an organization is given the designation, it will be obliged to notify authorities of any disposal of its real estate assets at least one month in advance.

In October last year, the ministry had requested the Tokyo District Court to issue an order to dissolve the organization as the group collected massive donations through “spiritual sales” by causing anxiety among believers, Jiji Press reported.

The Tokyo-based Japan Federation of Bar Associations in November 2022 had alleged that the Unification Church had siphoned more than 10 million yen (US$72,000) through “spiritual sales,” the Asahi Shimbun reported.

These sales are ones by which religious organizations sell goods or services at exorbitant prices promising supernatural benefits such as preventing bad luck or soothing the souls of deceased loved ones.

Some victims also revealed cases of domestic abuse that they faced after consenting to marry in joint wedding ceremonies organized by the Unification Church.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Following widespread criticism, church officials said they had started an investigation into financial anomalies involving the church

Experts say Japan serves as a financial hub for the Unification Church which was founded by Sun Myung Moon in Korea in 1954, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Curial Bishop
Curial Bishop Antony Kakkanatt of Trivandrum (S), India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Josep Maria Abella Batlle of Fukuoka, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Vicar Apostolic Broderick Soncuaco Pabillo of Taytay, Philippines
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Thomas Jessayyan Netto of Trivandrum (Latin), India
Read More...
Latest News
Indian Church schools face fresh threat over Christian symbols
Indian Church schools face fresh threat over Christian symbols
Myanmar junta's conscription law sparks fear among youth
Myanmar junta's conscription law sparks fear among youth
Vietnam minister showers praises on Catholic Church
Vietnam minister showers praises on Catholic Church
Vietnam accuses Montagnards of attempting secession
Vietnam accuses Montagnards of attempting secession
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.