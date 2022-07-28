Japan’s toxic culture of working long hours

In 2019, the country passed a new law limiting overtime work but it remains on paper

A suicide warning at the entrance to Aokigahara Forest, known as Suicide Forest, in Japan's Yamanashi prefecture. It reads: "Life is a precious thing that you have from your parents. Try to calmly think about your parents, brothers and sisters, your children. Please do not keep things to yourself. Talk to someone." (Photo: AFP/UCAN files)

A television commercial for an energy drink in 1990s Japan told viewers they could work 24 hours straight without feeling tired after consuming it. The claim, if made today, would be seen as an invitation to karoshi or death caused by overwork.

The most attractive startups today are those that offer the possibility of arriving late at work and working from home at least one day a week.

Yet in 2019, there were 29,169 suicides out of which 1,949 or 9.7 percent were cases of karoshi. The precise causes are to be found in the inability to give up a commitment even if all psycho-physiological sensors tell the body it cannot take this anymore.

This is what happened to Yui (not her real name), a 23-year-old who recently graduated from university. She found a job in Japan’s notorious broadcasting network, NHK. Her aspiration was to make documentaries on social issues.

“It was last year, April 2021. I just graduated from University and was super excited to go work for them. But it was unusual from the beginning,” she recalled.

Yui's first assignment was to cover the pregnancies of Brazilian women in Hamamatsu in the Shizuoka Prefecture, which was a couple of hours by train from Tokyo. It was a very intense job that required weeks of preparation.

“After days of hard work, I suddenly realized my body was feeling strange. I felt incredibly tired. And the tiredness wouldn’t go away. That’s when I realized I had been working for 22 days straight. I mean, not a single day off. Twelve hours a day, for 22 days, just work,” Yui said.

In 2019, a new labor law was passed in Japan setting a maximum limit on overtime work.

Hiroshi Sato is a social worker in the rodokijunkyoku (labor standard inspection office) in the Osaka Prefecture. “In case of non-compliance,” he says, “the penalties are quite significant. They include imprisonment of up to six months.”

According to the new law, the overtime working hours exceeding 8 hours per day or 40 hours per week cannot exceed 45 hours per month or 360 hours per year. These rules became effective in April 2019 for large employers that have more than 50 employees and in April 2020 for small employers as well, he said.

Yui was working 84 hours per week. That’s an excess of 44 hours. After three weeks she had already accumulated an excess of 132 hours of overtime. That’s more than three times the maximum allowed under the new labor law.

“I wasn’t aware of the new law at the time,” says Yui. “That was not on my mind as I was just busy working. We usually take a month and a half to create a documentary.”

The NHK has these strict guidelines to verify information. Like the Visa of the person being interviewed. Yui would have to actually check the documents to confirm what kind of work license they have, where they live and where they work. Everything had to be as per the law.

But the law NHK was adamantly adhering to when it came to preparing for the project totally ignored the treatment meted out to the people working on that project.

“It’s like sending an employee to feed a starving population while keeping those very workers without food,” Yui exclaimed.

So Yui called her boss to tell her about her condition. As soon as the boss realized that Yui wanted a break, she started to say was there a need to do that.

“Her words were, ‘if you need rest now for making a mere 10-minute documentary then what are you going to do when there are bigger projects to work on?’”

Yui was looking for emotional support but ended up getting even more pressurized

“She said I had to take some medicines, some pills. She started to be pushy saying, how much money do you think we are spending on this project? She was trying to make me feel guilty about wanting to take a rest for working like a slave a month straight,” Yui recalled.

There is a reason why in Japan they call this pawa hara or power harassment.

Yui is not alone. Haruka is a 32-year-old journalist for a Major TV network who doesn’t get any holidays. “There is a sort of unspoken rule that you just don’t ever refuse anything your boss asks even when [it] is something that you both know is illegal,” she said.

A few years ago, a 31-year-old journalist at the NHK died from overwork. Miwa Sado took only two days off in the month leading to her death, which amounted to 159 hours of overwork.

“I remember when Sado died from heart failure in July 2013,” says Haruka. “Since then NHK and other big TV networks like mine have made many efforts to promote a change in the policy concerning working hours. But this was only on the surface.”

When Yui couldn’t take it anymore she finally decided to go see a doctor.

“I went to two doctors and they both told me to take at least three months off. But the thing that makes me angry the most is that the death of people like Miwa Sado didn’t teach anyone any lessons,” she said.

NHK employs over 21,000 people for whom working long hours is a normal routine.

Yui is left hoping for a recovery from this toxic culture of illegal overwork.

