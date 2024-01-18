Japan’s symbols of progress and underlying social malady

Like ancient Rome, it is focusing on monumental achievements to conceal congenital weaknesses

Central Japan Railway's seven-car maglev — short for 'magnetic levitation' — train returns to a station after setting a new world speed record in a test run near Mount Fuji, clocking more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) an hour on April 21, 2015. (Photo: AFP)

Japan stands as a testament to the complexities and contradictions that can coexist within a single nation.

On the one hand, it boasts remarkable technological achievements and infrastructural marvels. But beneath the surface lies a contrasting narrative, one that reveals the inherent paradoxes of modern Japan.

The maglev Shinkansen, set to be the fastest train on Earth, is a prime example of its technological triumphs. However, the nation also faces profound societal challenges, particularly evident in its demographic landscape.

Currently, under construction for the fastest train is a tunnel that plunges 90 meters deep, symbolizing Japan's commitment to innovation and its relentless pursuit of progress.

These technological advancements position Japan as a global leader, shaping a future where distance and time are compressed by the sheer force of human ingenuity.

On the other hand, recent statistics from the Labor and Welfare Ministry paint a stark picture: 13.5 percent of Japan's male population is grappling with reproductive health issues, directly impacting the country's ability to sustain its population.

This is not just a number but a reflection of a deeper, more pervasive issue that threatens the fabric of society. The consequences of such health challenges resonate through families, communities, and the entire nation.

In parallel, Japan's demographic challenges are further complicated by the trend of older women turning to subsidized programs to freeze their eggs. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government's subsidy program for egg freezing has seen an overwhelming swarm of candidates, with applications from about 1,650 women, far exceeding the expected 300.

The program allows women to preserve their fertility by freezing their eggs, but the actual effect is women delaying pregnancy. Also, for women who freeze their eggs before the age of 35, the chance of a future live birth per thawed egg is approximately 2 percent to 12 percent, while for women in their late 30s or early 40s, the success rates are even lower due to natural decline in egg quantity and quality with age.

Here we have a profound contradiction within the nation: it's a society wrestling with significant demographic challenges, yet simultaneously spearheading the development of an ultra-modern transportation infrastructure.

This juxtaposition reveals a country ardently preparing for a future that one would typically associate with a demographically robust and flourishing society. But this is not the case at all.

This paradox brings to mind the historical parallels with the Roman Empire during its twilight years. One can draw a comparison between Japan's maglev Shinkansen and the Baths of Diocletian, one of the last significant infrastructure projects of the Roman Empire.

Completed around 306 A.D., the Baths of Diocletian were a symbol of Rome's grandeur and architectural prowess. Yet, their construction coincided with a period marked by instability and decline, much like the current demographic challenges shadowing Japan's technological achievements.

The Roman baths, while grandiose, were a testament to a civilization striving to hold onto its glory amidst rising challenges. Similarly, Japan's cutting-edge technology coexists with societal challenges that require urgent attention.

The question that arises is whether Japan, like ancient Rome, is focusing on its monumental achievements to conceal or even try to forget its congenital weaknesses.

Japan's situation raises critical questions about the trajectory of a nation that is simultaneously racing toward the future while grappling with fundamental challenges that could compromise that future.

Just like Japan today, the economy of the Roman Empire in the 3rd and 4th centuries was under much strain. Rampant inflation partly caused by the debasement of the Roman currency was taking away purchasing power from citizens. And just like today, to support the large and costly Roman military apparatus and the elaborate bureaucracy, heavy taxes were imposed on the populace.

As Japan continues to build its high-speed railways and other technological marvels, it must remember the lessons from history: the grandeur of infrastructure and technology can only be truly celebrated when the society that builds them is itself thriving.

Otherwise, these achievements risk becoming hollow symbols of progress, overshadowed by the underlying societal malady that, if left unaddressed, could ultimately define the nation's legacy.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

