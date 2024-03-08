News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan’s soaring stock market is not benefiting society

The Japanese consumer is squeezed not only by a weakening yen but also by a non-free market
Japan’s soaring stock market is not benefiting society

A woman walks past an electronic board showing foreign exchange rates for the Japanese yen against various currencies on a street in Tokyo on March 8, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi
Published: March 08, 2024 03:37 AM GMT
Updated: March 08, 2024 03:39 AM GMT

In recent months, Japan's stock market has soared to new heights, signaling a robust economic picture to the outside world.

This growth, often seen as a barometer of prosperity, paints an image of Japan as a thriving nation, particularly to foreign visitors who, bolstered by strong currencies, experience the country as an idyllic paradise.

However, this international facade of wealth and success stands in sharp contrast to the reality experienced by the average Japanese citizen, unveiling a complex paradox of visible affluence versus widespread local hardship.

I want to highlight here the latter point, how the Japanese consumer is squeezed not only by a weakening yen but also by the constraints of a non-free market.

I will take two cases where this is particularly evident, the taxi and phone industries.

The taxi industry in Japan offers a clear example of this paradox. Uber has failed to make a significant impact in Japan unlike in many countries where ride-sharing apps have revolutionized urban transportation by offering cheaper, more convenient alternatives to traditional taxis.

The service has been adapted to fit into the existing taxi infrastructure, serving merely as an app for hailing licensed taxis. This adaptation means that the potential for competition-driven price reductions for consumers is virtually nonexistent.

As a result, the entry of Uber into the Japanese market has not led to the lower fares typically seen elsewhere, leaving consumers to contend with high transportation costs without the benefits of increased competition and innovation.

Take for comparison the Grab app, which is widely used in Southeast Asia and originates from the region.

Specifically, Grab was founded in Malaysia in 2012 and is particularly popular in these regions due to its wide range of services tailored to local needs, its user-friendly interface, and its contribution to the gig economy, providing income opportunities for millions of drivers and delivery personnel.

I have personally met tens of drivers in this region who have a steady income thanks to the industry disruption that Grab was able to generate.

The situation in the mobile phone industry further exemplifies the challenges faced by Japanese consumers. Major smart phone brands engage in practices that lock consumers into using their devices exclusively with specific providers.

This means consumers cannot simply switch to a local phone service to take advantage of cheaper rates or better coverage as they might in other countries. This lack of flexibility significantly increases the cost of mobile usage for the average consumer, further exacerbating the financial strain on a population already dealing with high inflation and stagnant salaries.

In contrast, in many other Asian countries, consumers can easily switch providers or choose local services that offer more competitive rates, thereby reducing their mobile expenses considerably.

These examples underscore a broader issue within the Japanese economy: a disconnect between the booming stock market and the economic reality of its citizens.

The stock market's growth, while indicative of a healthy economy on the surface, masks the struggles of everyday people who face high costs of living and limited consumer choice. This situation is compounded by regulatory environments that favor established industries and corporations over innovation and consumer welfare.

The discrepancy between the international image of Japan as a land of affluence and the local experience of hardship is not just a matter of economic indicators but also reflects deeper societal and policy issues.

The government's regulatory policies often stifle competition and innovation. This not only limits consumer choice but also impedes the economy's ability to adapt to global trends and technologies, affecting the nation's competitiveness and the welfare of its citizens.

On the one hand, Japan needs a regulatory reform that would encourage competition and innovation, breaking down the barriers that have historically protected incumbent industries at the expense of the consumer.

On the other hand, there must be a concerted effort to ensure that the benefits of economic growth and technological advancement are felt more broadly across society. This could involve policies aimed at increasing wage growth, improving access to affordable services, and fostering a more dynamic and competitive market environment.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Only then can Japan begin to bridge the gap between its international image of a wealthy nation and the local reality, ensuring that its economic growth translates into tangible benefits for all its citizens.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Ponniah of Batticaloa, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Chi-shing Ha of Hong Kong, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Duomo Zhao of Xuanhua, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Raphy Manjaly of Agra, India
Read More...
Latest News
Government Restrictions Index hits all-time high
Government Restrictions Index hits all-time high
Pakistan's women 'Rowdy Riders' take on traffic, tradition
Pakistan's women 'Rowdy Riders' take on traffic, tradition
China vows to 'safeguard' national security
China vows to 'safeguard' national security
Irish bishops appeal for protecting identity of family
Irish bishops appeal for protecting identity of family
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.