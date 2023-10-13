Japan’s self-defense forces battle for survival

The strength of its military has witnessed a sharp decline over the past few decades

Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force taking part in a military review at the Ground Self-Defence Force's Asaka training ground in Asaka, Saitama prefecture, on Oct. 14, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

In recent years, Japan has significantly bolstered its defense budget, responding to the escalating assertiveness of China in the region and the frequent missile tests conducted by North Korea. However, a pressing problem has emerged.

Over the past few decades, the strength of Japan's military, referred to as the Self-Defense Forces (SDF), has witnessed a notable decline, plunging by over seven percent since 1990 to a level below 230,000.

In the year 2022, the situation worsened as fewer than 4,000 individuals enlisted, falling substantially short of the target by over half. Notably, achieving the recruitment goal has become increasingly elusive, with the last successful attempt recorded back in 2013.

Japan is not alone in facing this recruitment dilemma, as several advanced economies grapple with similar challenges. However, the situation is particularly acute in Japan due to different reasons.

Finding a sustainable solution to the diminishing numbers within the SDF is paramount to maintaining a robust and capable defense force, aligned with the evolving security landscape. This may necessitate comprehensive reforms in recruitment strategies, enhanced incentives for potential recruits, and a thorough review of military service conditions.

As Japan navigates the complexities of modern security threats, formulating effective measures to address the personnel shortage within its armed forces we also have to recognize that the recruitment struggle is deeply rooted in the unique cultural, societal, and professional aspects that define Japan's military landscape.

"There exists a disconnect between the expectations and reality of military roles in Japan"

One prominent issue contributing to the recruitment challenge is the demanding lifestyle that male Japanese individuals experience once they join the military. Balancing military duties with a personal life can be intensely problematic, particularly in the context of dating and relationships.

Japanese males, serving in the military, find it arduous to allocate time for dating due to the rigorous schedules and demands of their roles. To address this concern, the military allocates specific free time for individuals to engage in activities aimed at meeting potential partners for marriage. This demonstrates the extremity of military life for Japanese men.

Furthermore, there exists a disconnect between the expectations and reality of military roles in Japan. Many individuals join the military with specific expectations regarding their responsibilities and tasks, only to find themselves engaged in activities that may not align with their training. This discrepancy can cause discontent among military personnel.

For instance, an individual specializing in a particular military artillery piece might find themselves involved in unexpected tasks such as handling a chicken disease outbreak by euthanizing thousands of chickens. This actually happened to a person I got to know. These unexpected assignments can significantly impact morale and job satisfaction.

Another crucial aspect contributing to recruitment challenges is the lack of personal freedom experienced within the military. The living arrangements, often confined to dormitories, limit individual autonomy and personal space, contrasting with the freedom individuals may find in civilian life.

In Japan, even part-time workers can afford the opportunity to rent a small room, granting them a sense of control and autonomy over their personal lives — a stark contrast to the regimented living conditions within the military.

"A diminishing sense of commitment to societal and national causes further compounds the recruitment challenge"

Additionally, a shift in societal values and attitudes, particularly among the younger generation, has influenced their perception of commitment and patriotism. The present Japanese education system seems to fall short in instilling a strong sense of patriotism or encouraging proactive contributions toward the country.

In Japan, patriotism is often misconstrued, and unfortunately, it's frequently associated with extreme right-wing activists. The aftermath of the Second World War, coupled with the emergence of Hiroshima as a symbol of peace, has contributed to a pervasive perception that any emphasis on national security is unjustly likened to advocating warmongering.

Also, the younger generation often feels apprehensive about making independent decisions and relies heavily on external guidance. This lack of initiative and a diminishing sense of commitment to societal and national causes further compounds the recruitment challenge faced by the SDF.

All in all the recruiting of new members for the SDF is a multifaceted issue rooted in various societal, cultural, and professional elements. Addressing these challenges necessitates a comprehensive approach that encompasses not only changes within the military structure but also broader shifts in societal attitudes, education, and understanding of military roles and responsibilities.

By acknowledging and addressing these complexities, Japan can work towards revitalizing its defense forces and fostering a stronger connection between its citizens and the military.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

