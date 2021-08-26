X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan's ruling party sets leadership race date before poll

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will face a leadership contest as his approval ratings reach record low

AFP, Tokyo

AFP, Tokyo

Published: August 26, 2021 08:30 AM GMT

Updated: August 26, 2021 08:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic church demolished despite protests in Pakistan

Aug 25, 2021
2

Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church

Aug 23, 2021
3

Afghan Christians told to stay home to avoid Taliban persecution

Aug 23, 2021
4

ASEAN under fire for inviting Myanmar junta representative

Aug 23, 2021
5

Filipinos urge Pacquiao to forget boxing, presidency

Aug 23, 2021
6

Justice sought after Catholic journalist assaulted in Bangladesh

Aug 23, 2021
7

Outrage as Thai police torture and kill drug suspect

Aug 25, 2021
8

Timor-Leste's health system 'faces collapse'

Aug 25, 2021
9

Taliban's rise likely to benefit India's pro-Hindu BJP

Aug 24, 2021
10

Indonesian police arrest Christian YouTuber for blasphemy 

Aug 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Japan's ruling party sets leadership race date before poll

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a press conference to speak about the state of emergency in Tokyo on Aug. 17 amid the country's worsening Covid-19 crisis. (Photo: AFP)

Japan's ruling party today set a Sept. 29 date for a leadership race ahead of an expected October general election and with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga facing record-low approval ratings.

Suga, who was appointed after the resignation of Shinzo Abe last year, is facing tough criticism over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

His government's approval rating has nosedived to an all-time low of 31.8 percent, according to a poll by the Kyodo news agency this month.

The Liberal Democratic Party's election commission approved the date today, with a general meeting expected to approve the decision.

Suga faces at least three leadership challengers, including former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura and hawkish party member Sanae Takaichi.

But Suga has the support of the party's powerful secretary-general and is so far favored to lead his party into a general election that has to be called by late October.

Suga has been battered by his government's response to the pandemic, with Japan struggling through a record fifth wave of the virus

Despite his government's weak standing, the LDP is not expected to lose the parliamentary majority it holds as part of a coalition, with the opposition fragmented and so far unable to put a major challenge.

Suga has been battered by his government's response to the pandemic, with Japan struggling through a record fifth wave of the virus after a slow start to its vaccine programme.

Much of the country is currently under virus restrictions and the measures have been in place in some areas for almost the entire year.

But they have been insufficient to stop a surge in cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant, even as the vaccine programme has picked up pace with nearly 43 percent of the population fully inoculated.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Japan has recorded around 15,500 deaths during the pandemic.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Rewards for spying on 'illegal religious activities' in China
Rewards for spying on 'illegal religious activities' in China
Japan expands virus emergency after Paralympics open
Japan expands virus emergency after Paralympics open
Christians jailed, children detained in China
Christians jailed, children detained in China
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Old films face censorship in Hong Kong crackdown
Old films face censorship in Hong Kong crackdown
China reports zero local virus cases as Delta spread falls
China reports zero local virus cases as Delta spread falls
Support Us

Latest News

Pope meets genocide survivor who inspired his Iraq trip
Aug 27, 2021
Pope names Salesian nun interim secretary of dicastery
Aug 27, 2021
Church mourns death of New Delhi's Syro-Malankara bishop
Aug 27, 2021
German bishop skeptical about exempting priests from celibacy
Aug 27, 2021
Poverty worsens as contagion batters Thailand
Aug 27, 2021
Sri Lankan religious leaders decry police statement
Aug 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Aug 27, 2021
Communication challenges and opportunities for Asian Church
Aug 26, 2021
Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups
Aug 26, 2021
Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society
Aug 25, 2021
Kindness overflows in Vietnam hospital for Covid patients
Aug 25, 2021

Features

Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Aug 26, 2021
Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan
Aug 26, 2021
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Aug 25, 2021
Daughter's sacrifice brings hope to Indonesian family
Aug 25, 2021
Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians
Aug 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis attitude adjustment program is gaining traction

Pope Francis' "attitude adjustment program" is gaining traction
There are no devils left in hell they are all in Rwanda Missionary 1994

‘There are no devils left in hell – they are all in Rwanda’ – Missionary 1994
Climate crisis displacement and solidarity

Climate crisis, displacement and solidarity
How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology

How the pandemic is challenging Catholic theology
Kng and Ratzinger opposite but complementary paths to Jesus

Küng and Ratzinger: opposite, but complementary paths to Jesus
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the purity of mind and heart in all our words and action

Lord, grant us the purity of mind and heart in all our words and action
Jesus our Lord, listen to the prayers of all the mothers

Jesus our Lord, listen to the prayers of all the mothers
Saint Monica | Saint of the Day

Saint Monica | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.