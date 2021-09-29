X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan's ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM

The centrist defeated popular vaccine chief Taro Kono in an unusually close race to succeed Yoshihide Suga

AFP, Tokyo

AFP, Tokyo

Published: September 29, 2021 08:20 AM GMT

Updated: September 29, 2021 08:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
2

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
3

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
4

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
5

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
6

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
7

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
8

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
9

Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos

Sep 28, 2021
10

Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far

Sep 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Japan's ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM

Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election in Tokyo on Sept. 29. (Photo: AFP)

Japan's ruling party today elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida its new leader, setting him on course to become the next prime minister of the world's third-largest economy.

The soft-spoken centrist defeated popular vaccine chief Taro Kono in an unusually close race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after just a year in office.

Kishida, 64, will be confirmed as the new premier in a vote in parliament on Oct. 4 and will then lead the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) into general elections that must happen by November.

Speaking after his win, he called on members to "show the public that the LDP has been reborn and appeal for their support."

The scion of a political family from Hiroshima, Kishida has long targeted the prime minister's office and ran unsuccessfully for party leader last year, losing out to Suga.

He became the first candidate to step into the race this time around and ran on a platform of pandemic stimulus, touting himself as a listener who carried a suggestion box to events to receive proposals from citizens.

Kishida's low-key persona has at times been described as a lack of charisma, and his policy ideas suggest more continuity than change

"My skill is to really listen to people," he said after his win. "I'm determined to make efforts with everyone for an open LDP and a bright future for Japan."

The race was a tight one, with Kishida edging Kono by just a single vote in the first round of voting by LDP members and parliamentarians before taking the second round with 257 votes to Kono's 170.

Two other candidates, hawkish right-winger Sanae Takaichi and feminist former gender equality minister Seiko Noda, did not advance beyond the first-round vote.

A former LDP policy chief, Kishida sought to capitalise on public discontent over Suga's response to the pandemic, which has seen his government's approval ratings slump to record lows.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Kishida's low-key persona has at times been described as a lack of charisma, and his policy ideas suggest more continuity than change.

But in the end that won more support within the party, who shied away from Kono's reforming and direct style.

"The powers within Jinminto (LDP) have decided for a variety of reasons that Kishida is a better bet for stability and longevity. They've made this bet before," said Brad Glosserman, a senior adviser to the Pacific Forum.

For Kishida, "the expectations are low, which could be good ... because if you expect little of someone it is easy to surprise," he told AFP.

In his victory speech, Kishida pledged to unleash economic relief measures worth tens of trillions of yen, which will be key to shoring up support before he leads the LDP into general elections.

The party is expected to retain its parliamentary majority but could lose some seats over public discontent with the government's handling of the pandemic.

What he really, really stands for is a little bit unclear ... nothing really stands out as Kishida's personal hobbyhorse issue

Generally, Kishida is expected to hew to the government's existing path on defense, foreign and economic policy.

"Kishida shares the same policy core as Suga and [predecessor Shinzo] Abe," said Corey Wallace, an assistant professor at Kanagawa University who focuses on Japanese politics.

"What he really, really stands for is a little bit unclear ... nothing really stands out as Kishida's personal hobbyhorse issue." 

Kishida has called for greater economic equality, urging a "politics of generosity", but stopped short of suggesting hiking taxes.

And despite his liberal reputation, he was notably more reticent than Kono on hot-button issues like legalising gay marriage or allowing married couples to have different surnames.

He faces a series of immediate challenges, including post-pandemic economic recovery and confronting threats from North Korea and China, as well as questions about longevity, with Suga's one-year term reviving memories of a period where Japan shuffled through new premiers almost annually.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
China clamps down on pop culture in bid to control youth
China clamps down on pop culture in bid to control youth
Tokyo churches to maintain pandemic rules after emergency
Tokyo churches to maintain pandemic rules after emergency
Concern over Chinese film dropping 'Moses' from title
Concern over Chinese film dropping 'Moses' from title
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Censors cast shadow over Hong Kong cinema
Censors cast shadow over Hong Kong cinema
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Christians seek repeal of anti-conversion laws
Sep 29, 2021
Christian Pacquiao quits boxing to focus on Philippine presidency
Sep 29, 2021
Pakistan court rules mental capacity crucial in child conversion
Sep 29, 2021
Caritas Pakistan provides food, hygiene kits to evicted Christians
Sep 29, 2021
Filipino Catholic groups launch bid for clean elections
Sep 29, 2021
Japan's ruling party elects Fumio Kishida leader, next PM
Sep 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Sep 28, 2021
The scourge of child abuse in Philippine detention centers
Sep 27, 2021
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!
Sep 27, 2021
Letter from Rome: The final phase of a disruptive pontificate
Sep 27, 2021

Features

Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
US priests association promotes turning the pulpit green

US priests' association promotes “turning the pulpit green”
Bishops in Togo denounce church closures vaccine mandates

Bishops in Togo denounce church closures, vaccine mandates
Family killed in Rwandan genocide on track to sainthood

Family killed in Rwandan genocide on track to sainthood
Pilgrims walk to bring awareness to climate change

Pilgrims walk to bring awareness to climate change
The Eucharist the Christ and the Call to Discipleship

The Eucharist, the Christ, and the Call to Discipleship
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.