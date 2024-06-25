Japan’s new scheme for foreign workers poses fresh challenges

The recently implemented amendments by Japan's National Diet have introduced a new "training and employment" system. Though a significant step towards refining the country's asylum process, it has also raised various concerns, particularly in remote regions like Gunma prefecture, which has historically had the highest number of foreign immigrants working in various heavy factories.

Currently, Gunma prefecture employs approximately 35,000 foreign workers. These workers are engaged in various heavy industries and the service sector, and their contribution to the local economy is significant.

The new system, designed to replace the foreign trainee program, is aimed at providing more flexibility for foreign workers, allowing them to switch jobs within the same industry after one or two years instead of the previous minimum of three years. While it is intended to address a two-decade-old criticism about restrictive job transfer conditions and potential human rights abuses, it also brings several unintended consequences.

One significant concern is the potential for an influx of foreign workers into urban areas where wages are higher. Gunma prefecture officials worry that this migration will lead to a depletion of the local workforce, which could result in labor shortages in rural areas.

The discrepancy in minimum wages within Japan is indeed quite large: Gunma's minimum wage, for example, stands at a mere 935 yen ($5.87) per hour, compared to 1,028 yen in Saitama Prefecture and 1,113 yen in Tokyo. This wage gap of almost 20 percent is already motivating foreign trainees to seek higher-paying jobs in urban centers, which may intensify under the new system.

The chairperson of a supervisory organization in and around Gunma expressed concern about the financial impact of the new system. Accepting foreign trainees involves significant initial costs for language education, training, travel, and daily necessities. If workers transfer jobs within one or two years, there is uncertainty about compensation for these expenses.

This could deter businesses from investing in training and hiring foreign workers who will end up benefiting businesses in other prefectures, exacerbating labor shortages in rural areas.

Additionally, experts already highlighted that the competition for workers was already fierce before the legal changes. Attracting workers at minimum wage is challenging.

To mitigate these issues, Japan must implement stronger regulatory oversight to ensure that employers fulfill their obligations to foreign workers, including timely payment of wages and adequate support during operational delays.

Comprehensive support services for foreign workers, such as legal assistance, health care, and housing, are crucial to protect them from exploitation and ensure their well-being.

The shift to the new "training and employment" system also raises concerns about potential exploitation in high-wage areas. As foreign workers gravitate towards urban centers, the increased competition for jobs could force them into accepting poorer working conditions. Employers might exploit the oversupply of labor, leading to situations where workers are underpaid, overworked, or denied basic rights.

The revision of the technical intern trainee program, originally designed to equip foreign trainees with skills to take back to their home countries, reflects Japan's growing reliance on foreign labor to address its labor shortage.

Approximately 200,000 foreigners are employed under the "Specified Skilled Worker" visa category in Japan, which allows them to work in various fields such as food manufacturing, construction, and nursing care.

The majority of these workers come from countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and China. Specifically, there are around 100,000 Vietnamese, 50,000 Filipinos, 30,000 Indonesians, and 20,000 Chinese workers in Japan under this visa category. These workers play a crucial role in addressing labor shortages in key industries across the country.

While the new "training and employment" system aims to address labor shortages and provide more flexibility for foreign workers, it also poses significant risks that previously have not been taken into account.

Japan must therefore try to balance the distribution of labor across the country and ensure that foreign workers are treated fairly and with dignity to achieve the intended benefits of the new system. By addressing these challenges head-on, Japan can create a more equitable and sustainable labor market for both foreign and domestic workers.

