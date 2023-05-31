News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Japan’s making waves in the Indian Ocean region

It is keen on establishing a new identity globally through regional security, strategy and policy changes

Pedestrians walk past a large video screen showing a map of the region during a news update in Tokyo on May 31 after North Korea launched a spy satellite that crashed into the sea. (Photo: Philip Fong/AFP)

By Fumiko Yamada

Published: May 31, 2023 10:54 AM GMT

Updated: May 31, 2023 10:56 AM GMT

Japan and the United States have maintained very close relations since World War II based on economic growth, security interests, and regional stability. It has essentially become an effective means of expanding US hegemony.

Japan's reliance on US military forces for its security and defense due to post-World War II treaties and agreements, makes it easier for the US to use Japan in the world system to suit its interests. That is why Japan is Washington's most important ally in the Asia-Pacific region.

Japan’s soft power in South and Southeast Asia is effective and extensive. Its influence in the region due to commercial and development investment will help overcome weaknesses in Washington’s foreign policy-making in the region.

The US now realizes that Washington lacks the credibility, soft power and close ties it needs to pursue its interests and strategies across the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region. Japan is just the opposite. It has a great reputation throughout the region.

Japan is now very much trying to change its global identity and is keen to play a more active role in the Indian Ocean region, so as to expand its influence.

The main reason for this, of course, is to prevent the spread of China's influence in the Indian Ocean, particularly in South and Southeast Asia.

The G7 summit became an important opportunity for Japan, the host of this year’s summit as the president of the grouping. At the same time, Japan also got a temporary membership in the United Nations Security Council.

In this regard, Japan has recently released three important strategy papers dwelling upon the most visible drivers of Japan's regional security vision, strategy, and policy changes.

Japan is no longer a silent bystander but will be seen in a direct and active role in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region.

Japan expressed its ambition very clearly at the G7 summit. In addition to the members of the G7, Japan also invited representatives from India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the African Union. Japan intends to continue to invest heavily in commercial development in the region.

Washington is interested in countering China through Japan having largely failed in its efforts to establish India as a real rival to China in the region.

India repeatedly claimed to play this role but New Delhi could not put up any effective resistance. On the contrary, China's influence in the region, especially in South Asia, has increased rather than diminished due to the so-called rivalry with India.

India's relations with almost everyone in the region are strained and it still depends on China for most of its long list of imported goods. In other words, India does not have the ability to be a real rival to China.

On the other hand, Japan has all the characteristics needed to provide a reliable, capable and influential regional leadership. Tokyo wants to work with Delhi, not by removing it.

To counter China, Japan has some limitations in defense in the Indian Ocean. So, Tokyo is now relying on India to formulate its new defense role in the Indian Ocean.

Japan is a dependent, respected and tested friend of Bangladesh and has been its biggest development partner since birth.

Bangladesh’s strategic geopolitical position is essential to the geopolitical interests of both Japan and India. Japan is already investing more in the Northeast region of India to increase connectivity between Bangladesh and India.

As in Bangladesh, Japan's development assistance is commendable and effective in Myanmar, India and other states in the region, which can become a very effective and influential tool to counter China's influence in the region.

About 80 percent of Japan's total trade is through the Indian Ocean. This is why the Bay of Bengal is very important for Japan. And Japan is establishing a direct connection to this sea area through Bangladesh.

For this, Bangladesh needs Japan not only for trade and regional connections, but also to play the role of a proxy representing Japan's new defense and security, and the US.

However, Japan is keen to establish its new identity globally, especially in the Indian Ocean region, through the G7 Summit, the establishment of connectivity between Northeast India and Bangladesh, and Japan's new defense and security vision.

In the coming days, we will see a new Japan. So far, the United States has advanced it as a pawn, but now it has reached the other end of the board.

Japan has become the new minister for the international chess game of the US in this region.

*Fumiko Yamada is a Japanese national who works as a research associate at the University of Melbourne, Australia. She received her degree in South Asian Studies from the University of Toronto in Canada and has a passion for ‘international affairs.’ The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

