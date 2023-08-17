Japan’s foreign trainee program needs reform

Immigrants need to be treated as contributors to national progress, not disposable labor

Indonesian candidates for nurses and caregivers receive Japanese language lessons in Tokyo on Aug. 8, 2008. Indonesian nurses and caregivers started arriving in Japan as Asia's then-largest economy gradually opened up to foreign workers to try to ward off future labor shortages. (Photo: AFP)

The recent exposure of widespread violations and exploitation within Japan's foreign trainee program sheds light on the deeply concerning aspects of a system that, on the surface, allows immigration to import labor but, in reality, subjects vulnerable individuals to being exploited as an easily replaceable and low-cost labor force.

Last year, the Japanese government unveiled disturbing statistics — 7,247 workplaces employing foreign trainees were involved in illicit practices. These findings emerged from labor ministry inspections conducted at 9,829 companies suspected of misconduct.

The most prevalent transgressions included safety regulation breaches, constituting 23.7 percent (2,326 cases), and unpaid wages, comprising 16.9 percent (1,666 cases).

Alarming instances came to the fore, such as one company coercing foreign trainees into working more than 100 hours of illegal overtime monthly and assigning them perilous tasks beyond their capabilities.

The intensified scrutiny of the trainee program has prompted the government to contemplate a revamp. Initiated in 1993 for the agricultural and manufacturing sectors, this program has come under increased criticism due to allegations of harassment and abuse.

In spite of pandemic-related setbacks, the number of foreign trainees in Japan escalated to approximately 325,000 by the end of 2022, up from around 276,000 in 2021. Here are the numbers in percentage by nationality: Vietnam 57.1 percent, China 15.7 percent, Indonesia 8.7 percent, Philippines 7.9 percent, and Thailand 2.7 percent.

"Over a hundred foreigners vanish upon arrival via cruise ships in Kyushu, many destined for illicit labor markets"

Responding to persistent issues like unpaid wages and human rights violations, a government panel has now proposed replacing the current trainee program with a new framework.

Critics assert that the existing program, ostensibly designed to facilitate knowledge and skill transfer to developing countries, has morphed into a means for companies to exploit cheap labor from abroad, particularly as Japan's working-age population diminishes.

This reality is further emphasized by some staggering numbers (in 2019, before the pandemic) where 8,796 trainees were unaccounted for, a figure 1.8 times higher than that in 2014. Among these missing trainees, 6,105 were Vietnamese, representing a six-fold increase over five years.

This number is equivalent to a small Japanese countryside village. Moreover, over a hundred foreigners vanish upon arrival via cruise ships in Kyushu, many destined for illicit labor markets.

This live-and-let-live approach not only perpetuates a cycle of injustice but also starkly contradicts the principles of fair labor practices and human rights.

At its core, the problem lies in the inherent contradiction between the program's professed objective of knowledge and skill transfer to developing nations and the actual circumstances on the ground.

Despite being marketed as a means to foster international cooperation and cultural exchange, it has regrettably evolved into a façade, allowing companies to exploit inexpensive foreign labor at the expense of fundamental human rights.

"By prioritizing cost savings over worker well-being, these companies perpetuate a vicious cycle of exploitation"

Cases of hazardous working conditions, withheld wages, and assigning unqualified individuals to perilous tasks underscore the fundamental flaws of this system. By prioritizing cost savings over worker well-being, these companies perpetuate a vicious cycle of exploitation that undermines the dignity of those affected, while simultaneously disregarding their invaluable contributions to society.

Furthermore, this critique extends to the long-term ramifications of this short-sighted approach. Relying on readily available and cheap manpower instead of investing in skill development and training ultimately weakens Japan's domestic workforce.

This shortsightedness neglects to nurture local talent and stifles innovation, thus hindering the nation's potential for sustainable growth and progress.

Japan's demographic challenges, including an aging population and diminishing workforce, necessitate a profound reconsideration of immigration policies.

Instead of perpetuating a system marred by inequality and human rights abuses, the focus should shift toward attracting genuinely skilled individuals who can meaningfully contribute to the nation's advancement in an ethical and sustainable manner.

The emphasis on authentic skill transfer is a fundamental shift towards creating a mutually beneficial arrangement. Immigration should be structured to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise that genuinely enhances the skill sets of both the immigrant workers and the host country's workforce.

This approach not only contributes to the advancement of industries but also ensures that immigrants are not merely treated as disposable labor but rather as contributors to national progress.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

