Japan’s falling birth rate challenges its fragile demography

Creating an environment where family takes precedence over work will definitely improve things

This picture taken on March 16, 2019, shows life-size dolls depicting a family sitting in front of a house in the tiny village of Nagoro in western Japan, where life-sized dolls outnumber humans 10 to one, the product of a bid to counter the emptiness and loneliness felt in the village, like many other places in the nation decimated by depopulation. (Photo: AFP)

Japan is facing a significant demographic challenge. On Feb. 28, the health ministry announced that the number of births in Japan in 2022 was 799,728, falling under 800,000 for the first time since such figures were first compiled in 1899. This would be a significant drop from the 1.5 million babies born to Japanese parents in the early 80s.

This preliminary data included babies born to non-Japanese parents, and also Japanese parents living abroad. This marks a decline of 44,000 births from 2021, representing a decrease of 5.3 percent.

The natural population decline, calculated by deducting the number of births from the number of deaths, was 782,305 in 2022, representing a record decrease. This means that Japan's population is shrinking rapidly, which poses significant challenges to the country's economy and social welfare systems.

The decline in births is driven by several factors, where the high cost of raising children, the increasing number of women entering the workforce, and the trend towards delaying marriage and parenthood are just one piece of the story.

To address this issue, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged, again, to release an unprecedented package of measures by the end of March. He has called for the doubling of government spending on children, which is currently around 2 percent of Japan's budget.

The package is expected to include measures such as increasing financial support for families with children, expanding access to childcare services, and encouraging companies to offer more flexible work arrangements to support working parents.

"Financial incentives alone are not sufficient to encourage people to have more children"

But there are several reasons why paying for Japanese families to have children may not be an effective solution to increasing the population.

I recently met a young mother with five children, and her husband was a simple salary man, which means a standard salary.

She didn’t complain about the necessity of receiving more money from the government, even though that would have been gladly accepted. Her choice to have five children was not determined by the few hundred dollars that could be garnered from the social welfare program.

Despite the introduction of various incentives and subsidies, such as cash bonuses and tax breaks, the birth rate in Japan has in fact remained low over the past few decades. This should make it clear that financial incentives alone are not sufficient to encourage people to have more children.

In Japan, there is a cultural shift towards valuing work over family life, and this mindset has strengthened even more with the entry to the workforce of many women in the last two decades.

Instead of prioritizing work-related values in the education system, Japan could shift the cultural narrative towards placing a greater emphasis on family life.

"Paying for Japanese families to have children has been a narrative that pleases only the government"

Something that runs counter to a good political narrative for creating an environment where people can feel the joy of giving birth is the plan for the introduction of the pharmacological abortion pill. This move may further devalue the concept of life at conception, especially among the youth.

The widespread use of chemical abortion may contribute to a cultural devaluation of life at conception. All the more it may increase the emotional distance between the two sexes, as the abortion pill, on one hand, provides women with greater reproductive autonomy while on the other disrupts any effort to try to meditate responsibly over carrying on with an unwanted pregnancy by offering a simple over-the-counter solution.

This could make it even harder to encourage people to have more children, as it may perpetuate a belief that life at conception is not worth preserving.

All in all, paying for Japanese families to have children has been a narrative that pleases only the government, which can ultimately claim to have made an effort while overlooking what really matters — the poor results.

While we concede that financial support can be helpful in alleviating some of the financial burdens associated with raising children, it does not address the underlying cultural and social factors that contribute to the decline in births.

Creating a cultural environment where family values are prioritized in the education system is definitely a more effective approach, but unfortunately, it finds itself at odds with the new creed coming from the neo-feminist Western ideology, where women in their every feature have to resemble a man: strong, independent, and with no need to carry through pregnancy at the cost of their autonomy.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Latest News