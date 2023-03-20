News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan’s doomsday cult’s child victims suffer trauma

Despite the trauma and malnutrition, some children reportedly wanted to return to the cult

Japan’s doomsday cult’s child victims suffer trauma

Kasumigaseki subway station manager Toyohiko Otomo walks with a bouquet of flowers towards an alter to mourn the victims of the 1995 sarin gas attack on March 20, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 20, 2023 12:12 PM GMT

Updated: March 20, 2023 12:17 PM GMT

About 50 percent of children raised by the infamous Japanese doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo faced mental trauma and nutrition that took a long time to overcome, says a report.

The trauma of the children raised in facilities of Aum Shinrikyo (Supreme Truth) cult was mentioned in a diary written by a victim, the Mainichi newspaper reported on March 16.

The paper reproduced the findings of a 1995 child consultation report two days ahead of the 28th anniversary of the deadly sarin nerve gas attack by cult members on Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki subway station that left 14 dead and about 6,000 injured.

Following the attack, the authorities launched a crackdown on the cult and raided various facilities run by the cult. A total of 110 children were rescued and put in various childcare facilities, media reports say.

Chizuo Matsumoto, also known as Shoko Asahara, founded the cult in 1987. He presented himself as a self-styled godman and Japan’s only fully enlightened master.

The cult split into two in 2000 and is believed to be largely defunct today. Various countries including the US labeled the cult as a terrorist organization. Japan categorized it as a “dangerous religion.”

Matsumoto and 12 other cult members were sentenced to death for the gas attack. They were executed in 2018 after exhausting all their appeals, media reports say.

The 1995 child consultation report said 25 children were "anemic" or "malnourished" and 47 were below the average height for their age group, the Mainichi reported.

Despite the trauma, some children reportedly wanted to return to the cult and wrote in their diaries: "Return me to AUM Shinrikyo!"

The report stated that "mind control has made it difficult for them to adapt to society. The parts of it that they aren't even aware of themselves are a problem that needs addressing going forward."

Less than 10 percent of the children were able to draw a picture of their entire family, and none of the adolescents drew a family member, it added.

Reportedly the children were kept separate from their parents. Such children had forgotten the faces of their parents, and some were even reluctant to meet them.

On March 20, Japan marked 28 years anniversary of the deadly attack with a memorial event at the capital’s Kasumigaseki Station, Kyodo News reported.

Tetsuo Saito, minister of land, infrastructure, transport, and tourism attended the service and reiterated the government’s stand against terrorism and anti-social activities.

"The government will strengthen efforts to fight terrorism and to create an environment in which train passengers can feel safe," Saito said in a statement, Kyodo News reported.

Aleph and its offshoot Hikarinowa, or the Circle of Rainbow Light are under surveillance from Japanese authorities with restrictions slapped on them to contain any potential terrorist activities.

Ahead of the anniversary of the nerve gas attacks, the Justice Ministry had slapped Aleph with a six-month ban on the use of 13 of its approximately 20 facilities nationwide and on receiving donations for failing to fully report its activities as legally required.

Shizue Takahashi, 76, the widow of a deputy stationmaster at Kasumigaseki Station who died during the incident shared her fear that the incident may be forgotten.

"As the number of people who do not know about the incident increases, I am afraid it will be forgotten," Takahashi told Kyodo News.

Takahashi currently leads a group of victims in a campaign to set up a facility to keep and disclose records of the attack.

According to Japan’s Public Safety Intelligence Agency, the cult had around 1,280 members as of the end of January 2023.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan’s doomsday cult’s child victims suffer trauma Japan’s doomsday cult’s child victims suffer trauma
Indian bishops get back power on properties Indian bishops get back power on properties
Philippines must abolish 'murderous' fraternities Philippines must abolish 'murderous' fraternities
Indian archbishop’s overture to PM Modi’s party draws flak Indian archbishop’s overture to PM Modi’s party draws flak
Lack of clean water haunts millions in the Philippines Lack of clean water haunts millions in the Philippines
Displaced people forced to return home in Myanmar Displaced people forced to return home in Myanmar
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kengtung

Diocese of Kengtung

The diocesan territory covers 45, 856 square kilometers. The civil population is 925, 000 at the end of 2008 and the

Read more
Archdiocese of Anqing

Archdiocese of Anqing

Anhui Diocese covers 17 prefecture-level divisions: Hefei, Anqing, Bengbu, Bozhou, Chizhou, Chuzhou, Fuyang, Huaibei,

Read more
Diocese of Ahmedabad

Diocese of Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, a mega city, is the commercial capital of Gujarat, although the political capital has been shifted some 32

Read more
Archdiocese of Imphal

Archdiocese of Imphal

In a land area of 22,356 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire state of Manipur. Imphal is the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.