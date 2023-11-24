Japan’s crusade against rampant street prostitution

The Catholic Church is one of the few institutions with the capacity to extend support to women trapped in prostitution

A woman uses her phone at night along a street in Tokyo’s Meguro area on April 6, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

We have previously strongly denounced the distressing revelation that a developed nation like Japan would allow the ongoing rampant street prostitution in the heart of major cities such as Osaka and Tokyo.

It involves young girls standing side by side, resembling a district akin to a meat market, where clients inspect their options. They choose their preference and then proceed a short distance to a so-called love hotel, where financial transactions occur.

These young girls exploit a peculiar legal loophole in Japanese legislation — while the act of selling sex is not illegal, the act of soliciting sex in public places is prohibited. This to the legislator’s mind is intended to maintain public order and prevent the public nuisance associated with solicitation.

But in fact, exactly the opposite is happening.

The Kabukicho nightlife district in Tokyo is one place where an increasing number of women are selling their bodies. A majority of these women are in need of paying off debts accumulated at clubs offering entertainment with male companions known as "hosts."

Now a mutual aid group of parents is petitioning to finally put a ban on tabs at these clubs, rightly arguing that young women are allowed to accumulate debts without consideration for their ability to pay.

"Parents have to witness their daughters dropping out of university and then forcing themselves into prostitution"

The group aims to collect thousands of signatures from across Japan to urge the mayor of Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward to establish an ordinance addressing the issue.

Some of these young women incur debts of as much as ten million yen (about US$70,000) with these club hosts. The parents have to witness their daughters dropping out of university and then forcing themselves into prostitution.

One mother discovered the exploitation and financial burden her daughter faced, including being forced to have an abortion. What exacerbates the situation is that this open-air prostitution is gaining popularity among youths, who, regrettably, perceive this practice as less stigmatizing due to its prevalence.

This sentiment was candidly echoed by one of the girls I approached on the streets of Osaka when inquiring about her presence in such a location. In her naivety, she admitted that the widespread nature of such activities made it appear less degrading, as it had become a commonplace act for many individuals. She was one of the few willing to talk to me.

Remarkably, these young women exhibit a level of self-training to distinguish between those genuinely seeking sexual services and others, including potential undercover police officers. They are acutely aware of the legal consequences associated with solicitation, understanding that being caught in the act can lead to arrest, a risk that has materialized in the past.

An intriguing not-so-well-known fact is the shift in the landscape following the cleanup initiatives on social media platforms. Previously, platforms like Twitter, now X, harbored fake accounts and bots that facilitated the solicitation of sexual services.

"It is overly optimistic to wait for authorities to move fast to make changes in legislation so as to curb this awful phenomenon"

The prior laissez-faire approach of certain social media platforms allowed many young women to engage in solicitation, while men sought their services. However, recent efforts to purge these platforms of fake accounts have led to a noticeable migration of these activities to the streets.

The correlation between the decrease in online solicitation and the rise of street-level encounters underscores the dynamic relationship between technology, social media policies, and the evolving landscape of illicit activities.

But cleaning the online platforms is not enough to stop the trend. In Japan, like elsewhere, it is overly optimistic to wait for authorities to move fast to make changes in legislation so as to curb this awful phenomenon.

The Catholic Church, leveraging its extensive network of charitable organizations and initiatives, is one of the few institutions to really have the capacity to extend support to these women who find themselves trapped in prostitution.

Numerous Catholic organizations globally are already at the forefront, operating shelters and safe houses that serve as havens for women seeking an escape from the grip of prostitution. Within these sanctuaries, women receive not only temporary housing but also crucial counseling and comprehensive support to facilitate the rebuilding of their lives.

The Church is well-positioned to offer counseling services aimed at addressing their problems, being psychological or in this case monetary debt.

Moreover, rehabilitation programs, encompassing therapeutic interventions, addiction counseling, and vocational training, have the real potential to empower these women with skills for an alternative livelihood.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

