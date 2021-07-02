X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires

An illustration intended to raise awareness of a pressing social issue is withdrawn after complaints

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Cristian Martini Grimaldi, Tokyo

Published: July 02, 2021 06:43 AM GMT

Updated: July 02, 2021 07:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia's human traffickers alter their business model

Jun 29, 2021
2

Recalling a Vietnamese Carmelite nun devoted to her vocation

Jun 29, 2021
3

India's Eastern Church sees sinister plan to oust cardinal

Jul 1, 2021
4

Controversial land deal revisits India's Eastern Church

Jun 30, 2021
5

Korean War hero of 'Christmas Miracle' advances toward sainthood

Jul 1, 2021
6

Pandemic blamed for rise in child pornography in Thailand

Jun 29, 2021
7

Myanmar pastors charged after holding peace prayers

Jul 1, 2021
8

Hindus seek to block conversions in northern India

Jun 29, 2021
9

Pope appoints bishops for two vacant Indian dioceses

Jun 30, 2021
10

Sri Lankan activists call for end to heavy-handed policing

Jun 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires

People take part in a morning 'radio taiso' exercise at a park in Tokyo. Japan has passed another milestone in its history of political correctness. (Photo: AFP) 

Japan is the land of mascots, manga and illustrations, so much so that they are used everywhere for every conceivable purpose — to promote trade fairs, sporting events, small and large tourist destinations and, of course, the Olympics.

Hello Kitty stickers carry warning signs stating “Protect fingers, keep away from doors!” on commuter train doors. Even the Self-Defense Force and police headquarters have their own mascots. We can come across campaigns that use characters against drug abuse and organized crime.

But illustrations also have a crime deterrent objective, like the kabuki eye stickers attached to the sides of buses and house gates to warn off possible attackers or robbers (“We are watching you!”).

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Then just a week ago an illustration in Mie prefecture appeared. It depicts three foreigners who either have no residency status or are falsely pretending to have a "cook" or "study abroad" visa status while working as construction workers or hostesses. Those who live in Japan know that this is common practice. There are agencies in those countries working at this very moment to make sure that a Filipino club hostess or a Vietnamese oyster picker can enter the country legally for a few months to a year and then literally disappear to go work on the black market. 

Not only that. As of June 2019, more than 367,000 laborers were in Japan as part of the state-sponsored Technical Intern Training Program. They were employed in a variety of industries including construction, manufacturing and food production.

Every one of them arrived in the country legally. This policy was introduced in 1993 and its intent was to bring in labor from developing countries, teach them a technical skill and then send them home after three years. We could assume, of course, that they were well equipped with the most valuable technical skills.

Where do all these people end up? What if they get injured? 

For the trainees, this is a chance to not only earn several times more money than they could back home. It also offers, on paper, the hope for a potential better future thanks to the proficiency in the skill so attained.

According to the Immigration Services Agency, 9,052 foreign trainees went missing in 2018, nearly double the figure from 2014. That’s the size of a medium Japanese village.

Everybody would agree that there is a problem to solve here. Where do all these people end up? What if they get injured? How can they survive in a country like Japan with such a high cost of health care without insurance?

According to the prefectural police of Mie who came up with the idea of that illustration, it was used for public relations purposes. Meaning expanding awareness of a problem that is foremost harmful to those very same foreigners represented in the illustration. 

Related News

But when the knowledge of this initiative hit social media, angry posts critical of the design spread like fire with comments such as "It's based on a discriminatory mindset against foreigners" and "I feel there is a malicious intent."

Even though the prefectural police justified themselves saying they used an easy-to-understand illustration to convey a simple message, in the end they removed it because “if even one person feels uncomfortable, it means it was not appropriate."

Mie prefecture capitulated because someone felt the illustration was discriminating against foreigners, making all foreigners look like criminals.

In truth, in giving up so quickly to critics, Mie prefecture has gone counter to the initial intent of the campaign. And that is, don't discriminate against the foreigners but raise awareness of a problem so that more foreigners could not be exploited.

This is another milestone in the history of political correctness in this country

This is a fact and everyone knows it. A year ago NHK was able to track down and talk to a few of these escaped workers. Three young men from a Southeast Asian country were sent to a farm in Nagano in 2018 as part of the national program.

They told Japan’s national broadcaster they were forced to work from 2am to 5pm and their overtime pay was well below what they had been told. After six months of these conditions, the three decided to run away. Despite barely speaking Japanese, they relied on a network of foreign friends and traveled to Kyoto where they found work.

But things only got worse. Hired by a small construction company, they were forced to work from 6pm until 11am the next day. They say they received almost no payment for their labor.

This is another milestone in the history of political correctness in this country. An initiative with just intent and a real concrete objective was torn apart by people sitting comfortably in their homes while distractedly reading headlines and suddenly feeling a burst of radical revolt in the defense of someone whose real situation and struggles they literally cannot fathom.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Hong Kong silenced as China celebrates party centenary
Hong Kong silenced as China celebrates party centenary
Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know
Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know
Korean War hero of 'Christmas Miracle' advances toward sainthood
Korean War hero of 'Christmas Miracle' advances toward sainthood
Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty
Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty
Hong Kong chapel launches St. Joseph exhibition
Hong Kong chapel launches St. Joseph exhibition
Catholics pray for peace on 71st anniversary of Korean War
Catholics pray for peace on 71st anniversary of Korean War

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Asian Christians continue to fight power abuses
Jul 2, 2021
Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Indonesian Church seeks Widodo's support in 'sex slave' case
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Duterte announces Philippine vice presidential bid
Jul 2, 2021
Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japan's campaign to help exploited foreigners backfires
Jul 2, 2021
Synod time for a 'restless' Italian Church
Jul 1, 2021
Cynical internet providers complicit in child abuse through inaction
Jun 28, 2021
Newspaper's 'murder' marks death of press freedom in Hong Kong
Jun 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: The hierarchical Church has lost the people
Jun 28, 2021

Features

Myanmar Church plays vital role in feeding hungry displaced people
Jul 2, 2021
Sri Lanka's Covid restrictions thwart Madhu pilgrimage
Jul 2, 2021
Tubes of love: Vietnam parish finds novel way to feed the needy
Jul 2, 2021
Christian schools struggle to survive in Pakistan
Jul 1, 2021
Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know
Jul 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Remembering John Paul IIs angry outburst during World Pride 2000

Remembering John Paul II's angry outburst during World Pride 2000
The ongoing crisis of confidence in the Archdiocese of Cologne

The ongoing crisis of confidence in the Archdiocese of Cologne
Catholic bishops in Togo increase dialogue efforts

Catholic bishops in Togo increase dialogue efforts

The strange experiences that we encounter

The strange experiences that we encounter
Tanzanian president asks Catholic bishops for help to fight COVID19

Tanzanian president asks Catholic bishops for help to fight COVID-19

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 2 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 2 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Thomas, Apostle

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Thomas, Apostle
Lord, thank You for making me part of You

Lord, thank You for making me part of You
O God, give us the courage and conviction of Thomas

O God, give us the courage and conviction of Thomas
St. Thomas, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Thomas, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.