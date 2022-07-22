News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan's baby hatch facility offers mothers 'vital safety net'

Baby hatch at the Catholic-run hospital is modeled on a German scheme to prevent child abuse and deaths

Japan's baby hatch facility offers mothers 'vital safety net'

Jikei Hospital Kumamoto (Photo: Wikipedia)

AFP, Kumamoto

By AFP, Kumamoto

Published: July 22, 2022 06:17 AM GMT

Updated: July 22, 2022 06:24 AM GMT

When the alarm sounds at Jikei hospital in southern Japan, nurses race down a spiral staircase. Their mission: to rescue an infant left in the country's only baby hatch.

For 15 years, the clinic has been the only place in Japan a child can be anonymously and safely abandoned.

The pioneering hospital in the Kumamoto region also offers a 24/7 pregnancy support hotline and the country's only "confidential birth" program.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

These have made it the target of criticism, but head doctor Takeshi Hasuda sees the facility as a vital safety net.

"There are women out there who are ashamed that they did something horrible (by getting pregnant) and are so scared," he told AFP.

"For these women, a place like ours that bars no one and makes them think 'even I will be welcome' counts a lot, I think."

Nurses try to arrive at the hatch, with its stork illustrations and meticulously tended baby bed, within a minute of the alarm sounding.

"If we find mothers lingering nearby, we ask if they're comfortable sharing their stories with us," said hospital staffer Saori Taminaga.

They offer to check the health of mothers, providing support and encouraging them to leave information that could help a child learn their origins later.

"If they try to go, we persist and keep pushing until just before they leave the grounds. Once that happens, it's time for us to give up."

The Catholic-run hospital opened its baby hatch in 2007, modeled on a German scheme.

Baby hatches have existed globally for centuries and are used today in places including South Korea, Pakistan and the United States.

But they have been banned in some countries, such as Britain, and criticized by the UN for violating a child’s right to know their parents and identity.

Alienated by society

Jikei hospital sees the hatch as a way to prevent child abuse and deaths in Japan, where police recorded 27 child abandonments in 2020 and at least 57 children died from abuse the year before.

Hasuda says children abandoned at the hospital include those who were "the result of prostitution, rape and incest", with mothers finding nowhere else to turn.

"I think the most important role our baby hatch system has played so far is to provide a sort of last resort for women left alienated by society," he said.

In all, 161 babies and toddlers have been dropped at the hospital -- with some coming from the Tokyo region, about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) away, and beyond.

But the hatch has also faced skepticism in Japan, partly because of traditional ideas about what constitutes a family, according to Chiaki Shirai, an expert on reproduction and adoption studies at Shizuoka University.

The country uses a registration system that lists births, deaths and marriages in a family going back generations. The crucial piece of administrative data also shapes views on family structure.

It has "entrenched the idea in Japanese society that whoever gave birth to a child must raise the child," to the point where children are almost considered "the property" of parents, Shirai told AFP.

"Children who are abandoned and shown as having no family in the registry are heavily stigmatized."

Despite the anonymity offered by the hatch, child welfare officials typically try to trace the family of infants abandoned at the hospital.

As a result, around 80 percent later learned their family's identity, and 20 percent returned to parents or relatives.

It's all your fault

Jikei hospital has expanded the services it offers marginalized women, adding a "confidential birth" program to a pregnancy hotline that fields thousands of calls a year.

Two babies have been delivered under the program, which the hospital says is intended to discourage risky, solitary deliveries at home.

Both mothers told the Jikei they had been abused by their parents and wanted their children to be put up for adoption, Hasuda said.

Under the scheme, a mother's identity is revealed to a single staffer and kept confidential for possible disclosure to the child later on.

The program has also faced opposition -- and while the government has not declared it illegal, it has balked at legislation to formalize it.

Shirai said women who resort to confidential births or the baby hatch face judgment for not choosing other options, including abortion.

"'You could have chosen an abortion but didn't. Now it's all your fault' is the kind of sentiment," she said.

Abortion has been legal in Japan since 1948 and is available up until 22 weeks, but consent is required from a male partner. Exceptions are granted only in cases of rape or domestic abuse, or if the partner is dead or missing.

Hasuda, too, feels society often prefers to blame women rather than help them.

"Society's motivation to sympathize with them or help them out seems to be low, if not completely non-existent," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Ecumenical body defends traditional beliefs in Indonesia Ecumenical body defends traditional beliefs in Indonesia
Japan's baby hatch facility offers mothers 'vital safety net' Japan's baby hatch facility offers mothers 'vital safety net'
Pope seeks ‘ecological conversion’ during Season of Creation Pope seeks ‘ecological conversion’ during Season of Creation
Singapore executes fifth drug trafficker Singapore executes fifth drug trafficker
French report warns of danger to historic churches French report warns of danger to historic churches
Vatican clarifies its stance on German Synodal Path Vatican clarifies its stance on German Synodal Path
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Bishops express hope of US sanction of Nigeria over antiChristian violence

Bishops express hope of US sanction of Nigeria over anti-Christian violence

Catholic prelates call on international community to not ignore the "genocide" of Christians in Nigeria

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.