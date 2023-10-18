Japan’s anime studio employs mentally ill, breaks stereotypes

Shake Hands Sanjo-Karasuma is the first company in Japan to employ people with mental disabilities as anime creators

Key frames drawn by workers with mental disabilities at Shake Hands Sanjo-Karasuma are seen in this image provided by the anime studio. (Photo Courtesy: The Mainichi)

Yuki Kawai, a 28-year-old from Japan’s Kyoto city, never thought he could survive in a job in a normal workplace.

"Ever since I was a child, I was told I was 'different,' but there were many people way more unique than me at university, and I was unaware of my disabilities," said Kawai who suffers from multiple mental disabilities.

He had defied his mental instabilities to study graphic design. He excelled in the field and won many prizes in contests for his Western-style paintings at the Kyoto Seika University's Faculty of Design.

He said he was unaware of his multiple disabilities until he joined a regular workplace.

He was forced to leave the job after he could not cope with the work environment there – which was normal for those without any mental disabilities.

Kawai suffers from autism spectrum disorder (ASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and adjustment disorder. He finally found a suitable workplace at Shake Hands Sanjo-Karasuma anime studio in Kyoto.

Kawai and some 10 other employees in their 20s and 30s work at the anime studio, which is an effort to break stereotypes by becoming the first such company in Japan to employ people with mental disabilities as anime creators.

A work environment tailored to the staff’s needs

Tomoya Sawada, 33, president of Fukurou LLC which runs the anime studio considered the mental constraints that employees like Kawai have while starting the employment support business for people with disabilities in 2018.

The anime studio provides a tailor-made work environment for Kawai and others – a first in the industry.

A stopwatch is used to force those who concentrate excessively and spend a long time on work to take a break and relax.

For others who tend to be easily distracted, an isolated seating arrangement is done with retractable curtains installed to help them concentrate.

Kawai pointed out that he faces the issue of “not being able to sit still at a desk for long [periods]” and having difficulty understanding the detailed meaning of words.

He serves as a "peer supporter" for others in similar situations to help create a better working environment.

The anime studio also has many plants placed inside to increase the workplace ambiance.

A special workplace unlike any other

Typically, the workplaces for people with mental disabilities or adjustment issues are limited to facilities involving manual labor such as manufacturing parts and simple farm work.

However, Sawada, a visiting researcher at Ritsumeikan University observed that individuals like Kawai were extremely skilled at producing illustrations and with strict attention to detail, thus prompting him to launch the anime studio in 2018.

Unlike the other regular workplaces in Japan, the anime studio’s workplace which is classified as a "type B" under an act that supports people with disabilities is the first of its kind.

The Act on Providing Comprehensive Support for the Daily Life and Life in Society of Persons with Disabilities constituted in November 2005 details various provisions for people with disabilities.

The anime studio, which works according to the provisions of the act, offers continuous employment support and encourages people like Kawai to demonstrate their abilities to their advantage in anime production.

As a Type B facility, the anime studio does not offer any employment contracts, and the workers have more flexibility.

Low wages and labor shortage despite a booming business

The high-quality illustrations from Kawai and the other staff at the anime studio landed them contracts of significant value.

The team at the anime studio is now responsible for producing keyframes for six TV anime series including "Chiikawa," popular for its cute animal characters, and "Spy Kyoshitsu," featuring female spies.

The consistent quality of the illustrations and anime produced has earned the studio an order from a Malaysian IT company to produce animation promoting the firm.

Sawada pointed out that the increase in orders has helped the anime studio to increase the worker’s pay, even though he laments that it is not at par with industry standards.

"Although it [the wage] is still not as much as an ordinary company, we were able to increase the monthly income of those who could not earn 10,000 Japanese Yen [around US$70] to nearly 100,000 Japanese Yen (around US$670)," Sawada said.

Sawada pointed out that the demand for Japanese anime is rising in popularity both at home and abroad amidst a shortage of animators who oversee creating keyframes and handling other production tasks.

"I believe there are many people with disabilities who are suited for anime production,” Sawada said.

“I would like to help them gain confidence through the experience of creating something of value and continue to build a bridge between those with disabilities and the creative industry," Sawada added.

* This report has been edited and summarized from a feature that first appeared in the English version of Japanese daily the Mainichi on Oct. 18, 2023.

