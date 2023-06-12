News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japanese youths battle loneliness with risky behavior

Their behavior not only poses risks to their physical and mental well-being but also undermines the social fabric

Japanese youths battle loneliness with risky behavior

A Japanese youth walks along a rooftop area of Osanbashi Pier in Yokohama on July 27, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: June 12, 2023 11:43 AM GMT

Updated: June 12, 2023 11:44 AM GMT

Dagashi is a word probably foreign to most people outside Japan. It refers to a variety of traditional and affordable snacks that have been enjoyed by generations of Japanese.

Gathering at Dagashi stores, children would exchange coins for an assortment of candies, chocolates and other treats, sharing their finds and developing bonds through a common craving for these indulgences.

Dagashi stores were vibrant and mostly safe spaces as they were located in neighborhoods, where youths could connect, socialize and learn from each other outside the confines of school and home.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

As the popular Japanese saying goes, ‘kawaii ko niwa tabi wo saseyo,’ meaning, if you love your children let them go out. The snacks indeed played a crucial role in fostering social interactions among children but in modern Japan all that is unfortunately disappearing.

The decline of the Dagashi stores is largely due to changing consumer preferences. There are three major chains of popular mini-markets located literally at almost every street corner and increased competition from a variety of stores and supermarkets, besides the rise of online shopping.

As a result, these once-thriving communal spaces have dwindled, robbing Japanese children of an essential "analog platform" for social interaction.

"Their daily activities are all about listening and reading"

This loss of communal space, combined with the lack of opportunities for social connections, has become a real problem for Japanese youths.

A recent survey found that 70 percent of Japanese children lack a place to really relax. As a matter of fact, if we look at a normal day of the average Japanese child of primary school age, they have no time for free interaction.

They are confined in school, and even after school. Their daily activities are all about listening and reading. Actual 'free time' is non-existent.

As a result, especially children from troubled families are now gathering in improvised, disreputable areas, especially in major cities like Osaka and Tokyo.

These meeting points are known as tachinbo, which means remaining on one’s feet without doing anything. They are at risk of exploitation and often, especially girls, get led into prostitution.

Young women soliciting clients in public spaces are not a recent phenomenon in Japan, but the situation has become worse since the Covid pandemic.

Often driven by financial desperation or coercion, these young women find themselves trapped in a dangerous cycle of exploitation, seeking clients to earn a living or merely support their own dependencies, such as being at very expensive host clubs, also in search of companionship.

This behavior not only poses risks to their physical and mental well-being but also undermines the social fabric of the communities where it occurs.

"It is also essential for Japanese society and lawmakers to recognize the importance of communal spaces:

Recognizing the urgency of addressing the issue of street prostitution, Japanese police have taken steps to increase patrols in areas known for such activities. The aim is to curb the demand, identify and apprehend the individuals who prey on these young people.

However, very often it is the young people who get in trouble while those preying on them escape easily.

Police intervention cannot be the only solution to a problem that has a psychological root.

What is perhaps needed is strengthening the family support systems through targeted interventions and addressing the underlying issues that contribute to children seeking refuge in those tachinbo.

This may involve providing counseling services, parental guidance, and access to social welfare programs to promote stability and well-being within families first.

But to fully address this pressing issue, it is also essential for Japanese society and lawmakers to recognize the importance of communal spaces in the lives of children.

Efforts should be made to revitalize or wherever possible preserve traditional gathering places like Dagashi stores, ensuring their survival amidst the changing retail landscape.

Additionally, innovative solutions should be explored, such as the establishment of community centers, public parks, and recreational facilities designed to facilitate social bonding among children.

Collaborative initiatives involving government, communities, and private businesses can play a pivotal role in creating and maintaining these vital spaces.

Investments in after-school programs, extracurricular activities, and youth clubs can provide safe environments aimed at fostering friendship, mentorship, and ultimately personal growth.

By prioritizing the well-being of children and promoting their social development, Japanese society can work toward a brighter future for its youth.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled in Japan Hearing for Abe murder suspect cancelled in Japan
Repatriated Filipinos face unemployment at home Repatriated Filipinos face unemployment at home
Japanese youths battle loneliness with risky behavior Japanese youths battle loneliness with risky behavior
Lay group urges synod to end endogamy in Indian Church Lay group urges synod to end endogamy in Indian Church
Bangladesh Hindus live in fear after attacks Bangladesh Hindus live in fear after attacks
Tribal Christians protest in poll-bound Indian state Tribal Christians protest in poll-bound Indian state
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Taungngu

Diocese of Taungngu

Taungngu Diocese is, in the middle part of Myanmar and the area of the diocese is 49,600 square

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Jiamusi

Apostolic Prefecture of Jiamusi

In a land area of approximately 31,258 sq. kilometres, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Datong

Diocese of Datong

In a land area of approximately 14,176 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Archdiocese of Kuching

Archdiocese of Kuching

The Archdiocese of Kuching is located on the north-western part of the island of Borneo- in the Malaysian state of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.