Japanese nationals targeted in Pakistan suicide attack

Japan has issued an alert to its nationals living in Pakistan in response to the incident in Karachi
Volunteers transport the coffin of a Chinese national from a hospital following a suicide attack in Besham city in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Karachi
Published: April 20, 2024 05:45 AM GMT
Updated: April 20, 2024 05:51 AM GMT

Five Japanese nationals escaped a suicide attack on their vehicle in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi on April 19 as police shot down a gunman accompanying the bomber, officials said.

Pakistan is battling a surge in militant violence on its territory, including frequent attacks on Chinese migrant workers.

"It was a targeted attack, five Japanese officials were on their way to the export processing zone as per their routine," Abrar Hussain, a Karachi police spokesperson, told AFP.

"The suicide bomber died detonating the bomb, while the second one was killed in crossfire."

Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said, "One Japanese national was confirmed injured."

Japan has "issued an alert to Japanese nationals living in Pakistan in response to the incident," he added.

Police said a security guard and two passersby were also wounded.

Pakistan ramped up security for Chinese engineers working on Beijing-linked projects in March after five workers were killed in a suicide attack.

That attack came days after security forces killed at least seven militants as they attempted to storm the offices of Gwadar Port in southwest Pakistan, considered a cornerstone of Chinese investment.

In recent years, Beijing has poured billions of dollars into projects in Pakistan. But these have sparked resentment in Balochistan province -- where Gwadar is located -- and Chinese citizens have frequently come under attack.

