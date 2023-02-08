News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japanese media’s double standards may prove its undoing

There is a reason why young people view traditional media as biased and prefer social media

Japanese media’s double standards may prove its undoing

Japanese media wait for the motorcade carrying the body of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, outside the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture early on July 9, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: February 08, 2023 03:09 AM GMT

Updated: February 08, 2023 03:51 AM GMT

In recent years the Japanese media has been intensely focused on the scandal surrounding the Unification Church, a religious group founded by the late Sun Myung Moon.

According to a Mainichi Shimbun probe, the sermons of the Korean founder of the Unification Church have revealed that the former Japanese prime minister, Yasuhiro Nakasone, was mentioned 1,330 times over 53 years, with over half of the remarks related to him.

The probe also showed that Moon had targeted Nakasone as a key figure for political maneuvering. Nakasone was a Japanese politician who served as prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from 1982 to 1987.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The investigation has drawn even more attention to the suspected link between the Unification Church and Japan's ruling LDP following the assassination of former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in 2022. 

The LDP has previously declared it would break off ties with the religious group, however, so far there has been no investigation into Abe, whose shooter believed he had close ties with the group.

There is another case of fraud that has received far less media attention, despite being even more severe and impacting society in a much more direct and violent manner.

"There seems to be a suspicious uniformity among mainstream media outlets when it comes to which news will be given attention"

This is the case of a fake priest who used a fake non-profit organization (NPO) to defraud public funds and exploit women sexually.

There is also the case of a national-scale donation fraud, where money was found to be diverted to organizations that few knew about.

The difference in media coverage between the Unification Church case and these two cases raise serious questions about the independence and objectivity of Japanese media outlets.

Why is one case given such intense scrutiny, while the other is largely ignored?

This discrepancy in coverage is a clear example of double standards that are hard to comprehend unless we are willing to ponder the possibility that the mainstream media has a vested interest in cherry-picking the political cases it wants to focus on.

Also, there seems to be a suspicious uniformity among mainstream media outlets when it comes to which news will be given attention. If one media doesn’t talk about it then it is guaranteed that no one else will. In Japan, there is no market competition inside the media ecosphere.

And as much as we applaud any effort of just investigation, these things make us skeptical, especially when the media automatically targets only one side of the political spectrum.

We tend to often forget it but the media plays a crucial role in shaping public opinion and informing the public about important issues. By focusing heavily on one case and ignoring another, the media is sending a clear message to those who have other means of information other than legacy media, that their effort in looking for alternative sources of information was worth it.

"The landscape of media consumption has changed dramatically, particularly among younger generations"

Legacy media, including TV and radio, has been a powerful source of information and entertainment for many decades. TV and radio were the primary sources of information for the vast majority of people and their impact on society was immense.

These media outlets were able to shape public opinion and strongly influence decision-making by presenting news and information in a certain way, so much so that opinion pieces in their columns were read by millions.

Japanese who would not have newspaper subscriptions would certainly not miss the morning news during breakfast. Now the landscape of media consumption has changed dramatically, particularly among younger generations.

The advent of social media, especially Twitter, has shifted the way Japanese consume media and access information. Younger generations are turning to online sources for news and entertainment, and their reliance on legacy media has declined significantly.

According to a recent poll, 81 percent of Japanese are social media users, despite the average old age (49.2 years), and an astounding 98 percent access it via a smartphone.

This is due in part to the proliferation of alternative sources of information that give a different read of social and political events while they are unfolding.

And that is the reason why many young people view traditional media as being biased and untrustworthy, and they prefer to get their news and information from sources that they feel are more reliable and unbiased.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Palestinian female trailblazer dons clerical collar Palestinian female trailblazer dons clerical collar
Disney+ in HK drops 'Simpsons' episode with 'forced labor' mention Disney+ in HK drops 'Simpsons' episode with 'forced labor' mention
Catholic agencies launch emergency collections for Turkey, Syria Catholic agencies launch emergency collections for Turkey, Syria
Shock, despair and mourning in Aleppo, local bishops say Shock, despair and mourning in Aleppo, local bishops say
Japanese media’s double standards may prove its undoing Japanese media’s double standards may prove its undoing
Indonesia’s president signals an end to cycle of impunity Indonesia’s president signals an end to cycle of impunity
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hung Hoa

Diocese of Hung Hoa

Hung Hoa diocese, Vietnam's largest diocese in terms of area, borders China and Laos. It covers 48,072 square

Read more
Archdiocese of Guwahati

Archdiocese of Guwahati

In a land area of 17, 551 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Kamrup, Goalpara,

Read more
Diocese of Salem

Diocese of Salem

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 9,624 square kilometers and includes the civil districts of Salem and

Read more
Diocese of Xuan Loc

Diocese of Xuan Loc

In a land area of 5,955 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Dong Nai province and Binh Duong province's Di

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.