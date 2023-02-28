News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japanese lawyers decry Christian group’s blood transfusion ban

Jehovah’s Witnesses refuses to allow its followers to avail blood transfusions for their children citing religious grounds

Jehovah’s Witnesses members pose for a photograph in front of a house of worship in Japan

Jehovah’s Witnesses members pose for a photograph in front of a house of worship in Japan. (Photo: Jehovah’s Witnesses Examiner / Facebook)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: February 28, 2023 10:27 AM GMT

Updated: February 28, 2023 10:33 AM GMT

A US-based Christian religious group in Japan has forbidden its followers from conducting blood transfusions for their children during medical treatment and emergencies in violation of government guidelines, says a Japanese lawyer’s group.

“This is a serious problem involving kids’ lives,” a Tokyo Bar Association lawyer told reporters, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Feb. 27.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses – a United States-based Christian group – has refused to allow its followers to avail blood transfusions for their children citing religious grounds.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Reportedly, the children are made to carry an “identification card” that – in the case of an accident or other emergency – informs doctors and others that the cardholder wishes to receive medical treatment but not blood transfusions, due to religious reasons.

Kotaro Tanaka, an ex-member of the Christian group, pointed out that the denial of necessary medical treatment for children, including blood transfusions, was “a form of abuse.”

Tanaka had formed a support group to deal with the issue of medical care denial after some followers of the Jehovah’s Witnesses had contacted him citing concerns about the health and well-being of their children.

The support group is made up of 15 lawyers and doctors, six of whom are former followers raised as second-generation Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

The group has prepared a report on the issue which was handed over on Feb. 27 to the authorities for further action.

In 77 of the 78 cases reviewed, people said they were whipped and forced to believe the organization’s teachings when they were young.

The blatant denial of much-required medical care by the religious group is rampant despite the Health, Labor, and Welfare Ministry giving out clear guidelines to enable Japan’s municipalities to prevent children from facing harm due to religious beliefs.

Earlier, in response to the government guidelines, the Jehovah’s Witnesses group had issued a press statement reaffirming their stand on the practice.

The press statement said that parents who were followers of Jehovah’s Witnesses understood “the serious responsibility of passing on their beliefs to their children and teaching them to live according to sound morals,” the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

Earlier in 2000, Japan’s Supreme Court ruled that a person has a legal right to refuse a blood transfusion based on religious beliefs.

However, in 2008, the Japan Society of Transfusion Medicine and Cell Therapy, and others, issued guidelines saying blood transfusions should be carried out for people younger than 15 when there is a risk to life, even if they or their parents refuse consent.

An official of the Japanese branch of Jehovah’s Witness stated that the complaints being voiced against it are false and misleading.

“There have been distorted reports and wrong conclusions based only on comments made by disgruntled people who used to be related to [the Jehovah’s Witnesses], and such opinions are factually incorrect,” the Asahi Shimbun reported

According to the Jehovah’s Witnesses website, Japan has 214,359 ministers who teach the Bible and 2,893 congregations.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

It's time to rein in internet platforms It's time to rein in internet platforms
Christians seek protection as violence continues in central India Christians seek protection as violence continues in central India
Philippines fire victims beg for food in streets Philippines fire victims beg for food in streets
India’s Catholic ascetic nun dies India’s Catholic ascetic nun dies
Japanese lawyers decry Christian group’s blood transfusion ban Japanese lawyers decry Christian group’s blood transfusion ban
Pre-dawn starts in Indonesian schools spark outrage Pre-dawn starts in Indonesian schools spark outrage
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Coimbatore

Diocese of Coimbatore

The diocesan territory stretches over 28,490 square kilometers and covers civil districts of Coimbatore and parts of

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Bontoc-Lagawe

Apostolic Vicariate of Bontoc-Lagawe

In a land area of 4,615.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Mountain Province and

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Diocese of Da Nang

Diocese of Da Nang

Da Nang diocese was founded on Jan. 18, 1963. It has a land area of 11,348.46 square kilometers and covers Da Nang City

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.