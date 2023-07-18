Japanese kids’ screen time is eroding their physical health

'Locomotive syndrome,' a condition commonly associated with the elderly, is now affecting young children in Japan

Young children are escorted through a park during an outing in Tokyo, on April 5. (Photo: AFP)

The coronavirus pandemic has dramatically changed the way children live their lives, especially in Japan.

With extended periods of home confinement during the semi-lockdowns, the increasing reliance on smartphones and video games for entertainment, and limited outdoor play, has developed into serious concern about the impact on children's motor functions.

"Locomotive syndrome" is a condition commonly associated with elderly individuals, but as unbelievable as it sounds, is now emerging as a significant issue among young Japanese children.

So much so that experts are being invited on television and radio to raise awareness about locomotive syndrome, a condition characterized by the deterioration of motor functions, including bones, joints, muscles, and other body parts essential for movement.

While initially identified in elderly populations, recent data suggests that children are increasingly at risk due to lifestyle changes brought about by the pandemic.

A survey conducted by the Japanese Clinical Orthopedic Association revealed alarming results.

Among the respondents, comprising elementary, junior high, and high school students, a substantial percentage reported physical deterioration, fatigue and pain.

Specific body parts, such as legs, leg joints, necks, and lower backs, were identified as areas of concern, indicating the potential impact of prolonged device usage on posture and musculoskeletal health.

The observed inability to perform basic movements, brittle bones, and stiff articulations among young individuals paint a worrying picture of their physical well-being.

The research has also revealed that a significant number of Japanese children struggle with fundamental motor skills. Compared to ten years ago the number of children who fall in this category has risen by more than 40 percent.

The inability to squat or raise hands over their ears in a "banzai" style greeting indicates compromised flexibility and muscular strength. Additionally, the lack of balance while standing on one leg for a mere five seconds suggests a concerning decline in core stability and proprioception.

The study has documented an alarming trend of children breaking bones while performing simple physical exercises in schools. The weakened bone structure and decreased bone density attributed to excessive screen time contribute to the heightened risk of fractures during everyday activities that should not pose such hazards.

The implications of these injuries on the long-term skeletal health of Japanese children are deeply worrying.

Japanese-style sitting on the floor and using the “washiki,” the Japanese traditional toilet, requires specific flexibility and mobility.

However, the doctor's investigation has revealed that an increasing number of children struggle with these traditional practices due to stiffness and limited range of motion, reminiscent of the physical limitations observed in older individuals.

A startling discovery from the study is that children's articulations resemble those of much older individuals, indicating premature aging effects caused by excessive smartphone and video game usage.

As a society, it is essential to acknowledge the seriousness of this issue and take immediate action to promote a healthier lifestyle for Japanese children.

Encouraging outdoor activities, structured physical exercises, and limiting screen time are crucial steps to counteract the harmful impact of technology on the younger generation's physical well-being.

One Japanese prefecture, as an extreme attempt to provide some sort of countermeasure, has also tried to push legislation to ask parents to limit their children’s playtime in front of a screen.

Overuse of smartphones and prolonged video gaming often lead to poor posture habits, particularly when users hunch over their devices. This posture puts excessive strain on the neck, shoulders, and upper back, leading to musculoskeletal problems such as neck pain, backaches, and tension headaches.

For growing children, these issues can hinder healthy skeletal development.

Also, young individuals who spend more time with screens tend to be less physically active, which can contribute to weight gain and a decline in overall fitness levels.

It is a vicious cycle as lack of exercise also adversely affects cardiovascular health and increases the risk of obesity-related conditions.

Addressing these challenges proactively will pave the way for a healthier future for Japan's children.

