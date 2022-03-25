Japan

Japanese don't need to shout about their conservatism

They don't have to say it as Vladimir Putin does during occasional fits of 'Russian honesty'

A protester joins a rally against Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori outside the Olympic museum in Tokyo. (Photo: AFP)

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi, Tokyo Updated: March 25, 2022 04:13 AM GMT

Vladimir Putin shocked the world in a recent video message. Only this time it wasn’t about the Ukrainian enemy. In his speech, the Russian president emphasized the existence of an even greater foe, referred to as “those traitors and scum” who act as a fifth column and needed to be got rid of.

Western commentators pointed out similarities with the Stalinist purges but given the massive cultural gap had a hard time understanding what Putin actually meant by a traitor.

In Japan, despite the ritualistic condemnation of Russia's actions, the political class understood what the Russian czar was referring to.

If given a chance to speak in anonymity, they would point a finger at those Japanese who have been conquered by Western dreams. Those progressive ideas end up shaping our society right at its core beliefs and values and therefore slowly corrode the cherished traditional ones.

Even though multicultural sensitivity does not allow such fits of “Russian honesty,” we see it burst through the fog of political correctness once in a while, mostly voiced by public figures who, for brief moments, seem to forget the role they are invested in.

For example, it happened during the recent Olympic Games when the 82-year-old Tokyo Olympic Committee president Yoshiro Mori felt annoyed by a female speaker and said out loud that women should learn to shut up. This caused a huge scandal, but mostly abroad.

"That women belong less in places of power and more at home is what Japanese women think too, and we can infer that from the choices they make"

Sure, progressive Japanese politicians reacted by blaming the ultra-conservative mentality that wants women to be subservient to men. But that is the reality within any public institution in Japan.

In fact, the reactions inside Japanese homes, or better still online, were just the opposite. The common people blamed the media for creating such a scandal by editing the speech and making it appear sexist. Others thought Mori didn’t say anything outside the norm. It’s not sexism in Japan.

That women belong less in places of power and more at home is what Japanese women think too, and we can infer that from the choices they make. The “traitor” Western rhetoric of empowering women just doesn’t work here, and that’s why during matchmaking processes (konkatsu) the first thing a woman wants to know is how much the future husband earns. That’s very similar to what happens in Russia.

A few years ago, there was a scandal concerning a magazine accused of portraying Japanese women as objects for sex. Many newspapers gave voice to its critics. But who were the critics? Young students from a West-founded university in Tokyo who spent years studying and living abroad.

In a word “traitors” — people who have Japanese written in their passports but have their minds guided by totally different values.

How about all those civil rights campaigns that the Japanese political class are still struggling with? Gay rights, same-sex marriages and genderism are subjects that find a lot of friendly progressive media to support them. But traditional Japan would never accept them.

"The passionate nationalists in anonymity openly condemn all Western trends that urgently and forcefully emphasize 'diversity' while labeling all those who follow it uncritically as traitors"

The Shinto religion only recognizes two sexes, one the opposite of the other. That’s it. Anything else could lead to suspicion of betrayal of one’s own spiritual tradition. That is why we see little and very slow development on this front.

We saw the same pattern play out during the Olympic opening ceremony when Naomi Osaka, a mixed-race tennis player with red dreads, was chosen to light the Olympic torch.

The “concealed” online public saw it as un-Japanese. There certainly is someone who can better represent the nation, they thought.

The passionate nationalists in anonymity (a privilege that the political class doesn’t have) openly condemn all Western trends that urgently and forcefully emphasize diversity while labeling all those who follow it uncritically as traitors, definitely not representative of their country.

We don’t have to ask the Japanese political elite for their opinion about any such controversies. We don’t have to ask them if they fear a threatening fifth column hiding within. They don’t have to say it out loud like the Russian leader. We only need to read between the lines.

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

