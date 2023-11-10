News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japanese Buddhist priest counsels scam victims

Eiichi Shinohara says he has fielded thousands of calls from distraught elderly victims of scams over the years

This photo taken on Sept. 5 shows chief Buddhist priest Eiichi Shinohara looking at a diary of a woman who was swindled out of millions of yen, during an interview with AFP at his temple near the city of Narita, Chiba prefecture.

This photo taken on Sept. 5 shows chief Buddhist priest Eiichi Shinohara looking at a diary of a woman who was swindled out of millions of yen, during an interview with AFP at his temple near the city of Narita, Chiba prefecture. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Narita

By AFP, Narita

Published: November 10, 2023 04:55 AM GMT

Updated: November 10, 2023 05:07 AM GMT

In a serene temple in the countryside near Tokyo, the sound of a priest's mobile phone breaks the silence.

On the other end of the line: a woman in her 70s who says she was swindled out of tens of millions of yen (tens of thousands of dollars), becoming the latest elderly victim of fraud in aging Japan.

"The bad guy is always the scammer, not you," Eiichi Shinohara tells the woman.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"You're a kind person. Never blame yourself."

The 78-year-old grew up surrounded by monks, studied Buddhism at university and traveled abroad to Cambodia to work in a refugee camp before finally returning home to lead the temple in Narita, in Japan's Chiba region.

Now, he coordinates a network of about 50 fellow Buddhist monks who offer counseling to those who have fallen into deep despair, including after being scammed.

Few realize "how devastating a toll fraud takes on its victims and that it can even drive them into suicide", Shinohara told AFP.

"I would say it's tantamount to murder," he said.

Grey prey 

In a nation with the world's second-oldest population, Japanese scammers find plenty of lucrative prey.

Last year, organized fraudsters did more than 37 billion yen ($250 million) in damage, up 30 percent from 2021 and the first increase in years.

Elderly people account for nearly 90 percent of victims, according to the National Police Agency.

Multiple factors are believed to be at play, including the advent of "yami baito" -- black-market part-time jobs -- advertised on social media by criminal gangs.

'Thank you grandma' 

Part of the silver-haired generation's vulnerability to scams stems from its lack of familiarity with new technology.

But Shinohara, who says he has fielded thousands of calls from distraught victims over the years, believes isolation is also at play.

A growing number of older people in Japan live by themselves, and dying alone and unnoticed has become common enough that there is a Japanese term for it: "kodokushi".

So when scammers call, sometimes pretending to be relatives in dire need of money, elderly people are often receptive.

These calls seem to promise old people "a great chance to break out of isolation", Shinohara says.

"They dream of being told, 'thank you grandma, you're my lifesaver,'" he said.

"Just when they feel they've been all but abandoned by the rest of their family, they come upon this chance to be useful again and win back respect -- that's the desire those scammers exploit."

'Too greedy' 

But once they have been defrauded, older people often wind up feeling even more isolated. Family members, upset at the financial loss, sometimes turn against them, the priest said.

Akiko Ando was swindled out of nearly 30 million yen (around $200,000 today) in 2014, when she was in her late 70s. Afterward, her family froze her out, furious that she had been so gullible.

Ando fell for a phone call informing her that she won a lottery jackpot worth hundreds of millions of yen.

The scammer told her she needed to pay hefty advance "fees" to receive the bonanza, sending her scraping together funds from friends.

Once she finally realized it was a scam, her son and siblings cut off contact.

Up until her death from an illness this year, she was racked by regret.

"I caused trouble to my family and disgusted them," she wrote in a diary that was entrusted to Shinohara.

"I was too greedy... I'm no longer seen as a parent but a sinner," she wrote.

"But I deserve it, and I'll have to endure the punishment until I die."

It was exactly the kind of self-loathing that Shinohara is determined to save elderly fraud victims from feeling.

"Come visit us anytime," he says to the distraught woman on the phone, breaking the tranquillity of a September afternoon in Narita.

"We can talk about it all day. A meal is waiting for you."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cemetery app helps Korean Catholics trace lost loved ones Cemetery app helps Korean Catholics trace lost loved ones
Coats for Kids program makes broad impact Coats for Kids program makes broad impact
Court grants Sisters of Life protection from state's probe Court grants Sisters of Life protection from state's probe
Stop violence against women, pope says Stop violence against women, pope says
Body 'every hour' in deadliest army raid on West Bank Body 'every hour' in deadliest army raid on West Bank
Japanese Buddhist priest counsels scam victims Japanese Buddhist priest counsels scam victims
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Kangding

Diocese of Kangding

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Kangding/ Kanting is a Latin diocese in the Ecclesiastical

Read more
Diocese of Iligan

Diocese of Iligan

In a land area of 3,092 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Iligan City and part of the province of Lanao

Read more
Archdiocese of Jakarta

Archdiocese of Jakarta

On May 8, 1807, the Vatican established the apostolic prefecture of Batavia (Jakarta's name during Dutch colonial

Read more
Eparchy of Saint John Chrysostom of Gurgaon

Eparchy of Saint John Chrysostom of Gurgaon

Gurgaon is a leading financial and industrial hub in India, situated in the National Capital Region near the Indian

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.