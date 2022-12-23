News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Japan

Japanese bishops slam ‘dangerous weaponizing’

Decision to boost military budget without parliament's approval is unconstitutional, undemocratic, prelates say

Japan's shift towards rearmament illustrates growing concerns in Tokyo about the challenges posed by China. (Photo:Tomohiro Ohsumi/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 23, 2022 08:36 AM GMT

Updated: December 23, 2022 08:45 AM GMT

Japan’s Catholic bishops have asked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to withdraw three key documents which seek rearmament and a major overhaul of the nation’s defense strategies.

The Justice and Peace Commission of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Japan has termed the government’s plan to boost the nation’s defense budget “unconstitutional and dangerous.”

“The decision to create the ‘three security documents’ effectively abandons the conventional basic policy of an exclusively defense-oriented policy under Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution and marks a complete shift to make Japan a military superpower,” the commission said in a statement on Dec. 21. 

“Moreover, the fact that such a serious decision was made by a cabinet decision without careful deliberation by the Diet [national parliament] and the sovereign people is an outrageous act that ignores democracy and should not be tolerated,” the statement read.

"The government's decision is undemocratic"

According to a strategic plan document, which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled this month, Japan will set aside more than US$320 billion (2% of its GDP) to build up its military in the next five years.

The cabinet, led by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), also approved two other documents — the National Security Strategy and the National Defense Strategy — on Dc. 16 that would enable Japan to launch counterstrikes, under specific circumstances.

The bishops’ commission urged the Kishida government to withdraw the three documents.

Their statement came amid fears that Japan was moving away from its pacifist constitution, which prevents it from acquiring counterstrike capability.

The strategic plan includes upgrading Japanese-made weapons and buying at least 400 US-made long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The bishops said the government's decision is undemocratic as it was made through a decree, bypassing parliament.

"Declaring Japan's military superpower status"

Spending 2 percent of its GDP on defense will put Japan on a par with NATO member states.

Kishida became the first Japanese prime minister to take part in a NATO meeting held in June.

He said the new move was taken up due to regional threats, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The bishops said boosting the military budget to 2 percent of GDP by 2027, means "declaring Japan's military superpower status.”

Acquiring the capability to attack enemy bases is nothing more than a "threat of force," which is banned under the constitution, their statement said.

The bishops’ commission also decried the plan to use civilian ports and airports for military purposes and directing scientific and technological resources to produce new weapons.

Quoting Pope Francis’ words during his papal visit to Japan in 2019, the commission noted: “The path Japan should follow is that of peace through diplomacy based on the Preamble and Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution, playing a role in creating a framework for peace that resolves disputes through dialogue.”

