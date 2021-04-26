X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

Japanese archbishop visits exhibition on Myanmar crisis

Prelate calls for prayer for peace in the beleaguered Southeast Asian country reeling from post-coup violence

UCA News reporter, Tokyo

UCA News reporter, Tokyo

Published: April 26, 2021 10:16 AM GMT

Updated: April 26, 2021 11:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishops set prayer day as pandemic deaths spiral in India

Apr 24, 2021
2

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating

Apr 26, 2021
3

Philippine bishops under fire from one of their own

Apr 26, 2021
4

Medical oxygen a human right, Indian cardinal tells government

Apr 27, 2021
5

Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos

Apr 26, 2021
6

Islamist militants kill three in southern Thailand

Apr 26, 2021
7

Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus

Apr 27, 2021
8

Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis

Apr 27, 2021
9

Gunmen wound South Sudan bishop-elect before his installation

Apr 27, 2021
10

Japanese archbishop visits exhibition on Myanmar crisis

Apr 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Japanese archbishop visits exhibition on Myanmar crisis

Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo points to a map of Myanmar as he visits the Myanmar Peace Wishing Photo Exhibition in Tokyo on April 23. (Photo: Archdiocese of Tokyo)

Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo has visited a photo exhibition on Myanmar, expressed sympathy for people struggling for democracy and prayed for peace in the conflict-torn country.

He paid a visit to the Myanmar Peace Wishing Photo Exhibition at the Cologne Hall of the Sekiguchi Kaikan in Tokyo on April 23, according to a press release from Tokyo Archdiocese.

The exhibition being held from April 22-28 has been organized by the Society for the Support of Burma, a Japan-based advocacy group for Myanmar.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

With the theme “Uniting in Prayer for Peace in Myanmar,” the exhibition features photos and maps of the Southeast Asian country with a special focus on the life and struggles of detained political leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Accompanied by Mrs Miyashita, a representative of the organizers, Archbishop Kikuchi visited the gallery. Miyashita provided Archbishop Kikuchi with a brief history of Myanmar and the trajectory of the life of Suu Kyi.

Pointing to the map of Myanmar, the prelate said that for years Tokyo Archdiocese has been supporting the Catholic seminary in Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar.

May justice and dialogue overcome the darkness and division that is now covering Myanmar

At the end of the visit, Archbishop Kikuchi wrote a special message with a call for prayer for peace in Myanmar in the visitors' book.

His follows his earlier call for prayer for peace in the military-ruled country.

At the end of March, Tokyo Archdiocese jointly issued a statement with Cologne Archdiocese in Germany, New York Archdiocese and Regensburg Diocese in Germany to call for prayer for peace in Myanmar.

The prelates joined Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon to express solidarity with Myanmar's people and to promise to pray for the nation after a deadly crackdown on anti-coup protesters that has left more than 700 dead.

Related News

Church leaders dedicated April 1 the Day of Prayer for Democratization and Peace in Myanmar with a strong call for the return of democracy in the country.

A special intercessory prayer was recited in parishes of Tokyo, Cologne, New York and Regensburg as follows: “Pray for Myanmar's brothers and sisters in crisis in their homeland. May justice and dialogue overcome the darkness and division that is now covering Myanmar. May everyone work together to build a community of true reconciliation, full of hope and peace. Listen to our prayers, Lord.”

Archbishop Kikuchi had pledged his prayer support in a personal letter to the bishops in Myanmar: “I would like to assure you of our prayer in solidarity with the Church of Myanmar, her role in serving the weak and her striving for peace.”

Also Read

Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
Macau Church pays tribute to unborn children
Macau Church pays tribute to unborn children
Korean bishops urge protection of life, oppose legalized abortion
Korean bishops urge protection of life, oppose legalized abortion
China, North Korea 'worst for religious persecution'
China, North Korea 'worst for religious persecution'
China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages
China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
Apr 27, 2021
Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis
Apr 27, 2021
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
Apr 27, 2021
Pakistan archdiocese urges faithful to get vaccinated
Apr 27, 2021
Philippine bishop makes angry house call
Apr 27, 2021
Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus
Apr 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A child-martyr and defenders of religious freedom
Apr 25, 2021
Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Apr 22, 2021

Features

Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
Apr 27, 2021
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
Apr 27, 2021
Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos
Apr 26, 2021
Claims of sexual misconduct lead to exodus of Singapore altar servers
Apr 23, 2021
Interfaith charity works for Myanmar's needy 
Apr 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pandemichit Britain has seen increased Church participation

Pandemic-hit Britain has seen increased Church participation
Spanish bishops are gradually opening up about sexual abuse

Spanish bishops are gradually opening up about sexual abuse
Theologian says Church needs to develop its teaching on homosexuality

Theologian says Church needs to develop its teaching on homosexuality
Synodality and papal primacy

Synodality and papal primacy
Homosexuality what does Pope Francis really think

Homosexuality: what does Pope Francis really think?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 27 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 27 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Fourth Week of Easter
Lord, may my life always reflect true Christian virtues

Lord, may my life always reflect true Christian virtues
Pray for men and women who do Montfort’s mission

Pray for men and women who do Montfort’s mission
St. Louis De Montfort | Saint of the Day

St. Louis De Montfort | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.