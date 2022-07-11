News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Myanmar

Japanese archbishop joins prayer vigil for Myanmar

Archbishop Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo joins Myanmar Cardinal Charles Bo in calling for the realization of peace through dialogue

Japanese archbishop joins prayer vigil for Myanmar

Published: July 11, 2022 07:45 AM GMT

Updated: July 11, 2022 08:18 AM GMT

Archbishop Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo has joined a prayer vigil for peace in conflict-torn Myanmar where millions of people are facing humanitarian, political and economic crises following the military seizure of power in February last year.

He led a prayer service at Tokyo Cathedral on July 9 together with Myanmar Catholics.

The prelate said Japanese Catholics continue to pray for peace in Myanmar.

Archbishop Kikuchi has frequently urged the faithful to pray for peace and to make special donations to the Myanmar Church which is a sister church of Japan’s.

The Archdiocese of Tokyo has been supporting the Church in Myanmar, providing assistance, especially for priestly formation.

On Feb. 1, which marked the first anniversary of the military coup, the archbishop joined Myanmar Cardinal Charles Bo in calling for the realization of peace through dialogue.

“Let us continue to pray for all the faithful in our sister Church of Myanmar, and for all the people of Myanmar,” he said.

Last August, the archbishop also expressed sadness over attacks on churches in Myanmar that left several people dead and many injured, stating that such attacks on institutions like churches, hospitals and schools are violations of international law.

"We continue to see the repression of the Burmese people"

Archbishop Kikuchi’s prayers for Myanmar came as the world’s attention is focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine where thousands have been killed and millions displaced.

Pope Francis, however, has paid much attention to the suffering of the people of Myanmar and prayed for peace and reconciliation while calling for an end to the violence and the release of all political prisoners.

The military junta has continued its reign of terror, killing civilians, making arbitrary arrests, burning homes and committing torture.

Backed by the UN and Western nations, ASEAN has been leading diplomatic efforts to tackle Myanmar’s political crisis but has been ineffective in pressuring the military regime.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has urged ASEAN to hold the regime accountable over its pledge to the five-point consensus that the junta chief agreed to at the bloc’s Jakarta summit in April 2021.

“It’s unfortunately safe to say that we have seen no positive movements and on the contrary, we continue to see the repression of the Burmese people,” Blinken told reporters during a visit to Thailand on July 10.

“We will continue to look for ways that we can, and other countries can, effectively put pressure on them to move back to the democratic path.”

The top US diplomat acknowledged that the strategy of sanctions against the junta has not borne fruit but promised that Washington was still focused, even as it puts a priority on combating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nearly 2,100 people have lost their lives in the brutal crackdown by the military and over 14,000 have been detained since the coup in February last year.

Latest News

A Japanese assassination that hints at an abyss of despair A Japanese assassination that hints at an abyss of despair
India’s indigenous president candidate fails to impress tribal Christians India’s indigenous president candidate fails to impress tribal Christians
Indian Catholics oppose move to stop rations for the aged, orphans Indian Catholics oppose move to stop rations for the aged, orphans
A lot is at stake with Indonesia's new Papua provinces A lot is at stake with Indonesia's new Papua provinces
Filipino Catholics warned against fake Marian apparition Filipino Catholics warned against fake Marian apparition
The unfinished journey of Filipino 'desaparecidos' The unfinished journey of Filipino 'desaparecidos'
