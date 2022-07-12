News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Japan

Japanese archbishop condemns Abe assassination, violence

Church and Shinzo Abe had differences of opinion but both had great respect for each other, Archbishop Kikuchi says

People line up to place flowers at a makeshift memorial for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara on July 9

People line up to place flowers at a makeshift memorial for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara on July 9. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 12, 2022 05:21 AM GMT

Updated: July 12, 2022 06:18 AM GMT

Japanese Archbishop Tarcisius Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo has strongly condemned the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and deplored violence as a means of solving differences of political opinion.

"Violence kills democracy. Violence kills freedom. Violence kills justice. The differences of political opinion have to be solved through dialogue and voting in freedom. Only dialogue provides a real solution to establishing justice and peace," Radio Veritas Asia (RVA) reported Archbishop Kikuchi as saying on July 9.

"I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the attack on the former prime minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe. I feel not only sadness but also indignation as this is a violent challenge to what we believe in this country," said the archbishop, who is also secretary-general of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC).

The prelate reacted shortly after Japan’s longest-serving ex-PM was shot in the back by an ex-Marine with a handmade gun during a campaign rally for local candidates contesting a parliamentary election in Nara city on July 8.

The 67-year-old Abe was rushed to a local hospital where he died later that day. The killing shocked people and leaders globally, and condemnation and condolences poured in from across the world.

Security officials arrested the assassin immediately but have yet to provide a definite motive behind the shooting.

"Mr. Abe showed great respect to the Catholic Church, particularly to the Holy See"

Tens of thousands of Japanese paid tribute to their slain leader as they joined a somber funeral for Abe at Zojoji temple in central parts of capital Tokyo on July 12.

Archbishop Kikuchi noted that the Catholic Church in Japan and Abe had differences in opinion on various issues but he had great respect for the Church.

"Though we, Catholic Bishops of Japan, and the late prime minister had great differences in opinion over several issues, including nuclear disarmament, nuclear energy policy, and the pacifist constitution, including the understanding of Article 9, Mr. Abe showed great respect to the Catholic Church, particularly to the Holy See, as he must have understood the influence of the Holy Father on international society over the peace issue," Archbishop Kikuchi said, according to RVA.

His respect for the pope resulted from Pope Francis’ visit to Japan in 2019, he said.

"Mr. Abe and the Holy Father met in Tokyo for a private discussion on several issues, and both agreed to continue to advocate for a world without nuclear weapons, the eradication of poverty, human rights, and the protection of the environment,” said the archbishop, noting that both leaders had the same goals, but their approaches were different.

“No one has the right to use violence to silence opposition"

Abe, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party, was Japan’s prime minister from 2006-2007 and then from 2012-2020, before resigning for health reasons. He was hailed for reviving Japan’s economy after decades of stagnation and emboldening Japan’s political image by strengthening ties with the West including the US government.

However, his attempted push for re-militarizing Japan amid escalating tensions with regional neighbors China and North Korea, and his revisionist views on Japan’s role during World War II triggered controversy at home and abroad.

Despite all this,Abe should be duly respected for his contributions to the nation, and the world, Archbishop Kikuchi said, while dismissing violence to muzzle opposition.

“No one has the right to use violence to silence opposition," he said.

“I pray for his eternal rest and blessings to his family members.”

comment

Share your comments

