X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination

Takeda says it received reports from vaccination centers that foreign substances were found inside unopened vials

AFP, Tokyo

AFP, Tokyo

Published: August 26, 2021 11:35 AM GMT

Updated: August 26, 2021 11:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic church demolished despite protests in Pakistan

Aug 25, 2021
2

Timor-Leste's health system 'faces collapse'

Aug 25, 2021
3

Outrage as Thai police torture and kill drug suspect

Aug 25, 2021
4

Indonesian police arrest Christian YouTuber for blasphemy 

Aug 25, 2021
5

Taliban's rise likely to benefit India's pro-Hindu BJP

Aug 24, 2021
6

Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups

Aug 26, 2021
7

Pacquiao's loss should not be a prelude to the presidency

Aug 24, 2021
8

Vatican is negotiating with Taliban, claims Italian newspaper

Aug 24, 2021
9

Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians

Aug 25, 2021
10

Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society

Aug 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination

A medic places vials of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines on a table before administering doses at a Clalit Health Services Medical Centre in Jerusalem on Aug. 10. (Photo: AFP)

Japan will halt the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine after reports of contamination in several vials, drugmaker Takeda and the health ministry said on Aug. 26.

Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had "received reports from several vaccination centers that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials".

"Upon consultation with the health ministry, we have decided to suspend the use of the vaccine" from three batches from Thursday, it added.

The firm said it had informed Moderna and "requested an urgent investigation".

In a statement, Moderna said the reported contaminations involved "one product lot distributed in Japan".

"Moderna believes the manufacturing issue was generated in one of the lines used at its contract manufacturing site in Spain," it added, saying so far "no safety or efficacy issues have been identified".

We have not received reports of health problems stemming from the foreign object

"Out of an abundance of caution, Moderna has put this lot and two adjacent lots on hold," it said, without specifying the nature of the contamination.

"We have not received reports of health problems stemming from the foreign object," top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

"But we are asking people to consult their physicians if they experience any abnormality."

Contaminants were seen in 39 unopened vials at eight vaccination locations in central Japan, including Tokyo, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The defence ministry said doses from a suspended batch had been administered between Aug. 6 and 20 at its mass vaccination centre in the western city of Osaka.

However, staff visually check vials for contaminants before injecting the formula, the ministry said, adding that its Tokyo vaccination centre was not affected.

Kato said there had been no "concrete reports" that doses confirmed to contain contaminants had been administered.

The health ministry said it would work with Takeda to secure alternative doses to avoid disruption to the country's vaccine programme, which has ramped up after a slow start.

Takeda declined to provide further details, citing Moderna's investigation. But a company spokesman said the firm encouraged the public to seek vaccine shots.

Around 43 percent of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated, as the country battles a record surge of virus cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

Over 15,600 people have died from Covid-19 in the country, and large parts of Japan are under virus restrictions.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Taliban takeover adds to Christians’ woes
Aug 27, 2021
Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Aug 27, 2021
India launches e-portal to document informal workers
Aug 27, 2021
India's best-known Catholic priest-journalist dies at 95
Aug 27, 2021
Duterte election bid draws scorn from Philippine prelate
Aug 27, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to trust God amid pandemic
Aug 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Aug 27, 2021
Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Aug 27, 2021
Communication challenges and opportunities for Asian Church
Aug 26, 2021
Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups
Aug 26, 2021
Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society
Aug 25, 2021

Features

Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Aug 26, 2021
Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan
Aug 26, 2021
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Aug 25, 2021
Daughter's sacrifice brings hope to Indonesian family
Aug 25, 2021
Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians
Aug 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
City dwellers swelter in heat islands as high temps hit neighborhoods unequally

City dwellers swelter in heat islands as high temps hit neighborhoods unequally
A lesson the world has not learned very well

A lesson the world has not learned very well
Send in the Clowns

Send in the Clowns
Cry of the Earth

Cry of the Earth
Mixed Religion Marriage in Canada and Australia A Gift for the People of God

Mixed Religion Marriage in Canada and Australia: A Gift for the People of God
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, free me from all fear

Lord, free me from all fear
We pray for India Jesus that it may truly follow secularism

We pray for India Jesus that it may truly follow secularism
Saint Augustine | Saint of the Day

Saint Augustine | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.