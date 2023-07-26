News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan sees 'steepest decline' in population

For the first time, the population fell in all 47 prefectures in 2022, government data showed Wednesday

Japan sees 'steepest decline' in population

People walking down Takeshita Street in the Harajuku area of Tokyo in Japan, in this photo taken on Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Tokyo

By AFP, Tokyo

Published: July 26, 2023 05:06 AM GMT

Updated: July 26, 2023 05:13 AM GMT

Japan's population fell by a record in 2022, government data showed Wednesday, as the country struggles to reverse its perennial low birthrates.

While many developed countries face low birthrates, the problem is particularly acute in Japan where the population has now fallen for 14 straight years.

The country has the world's second oldest population, after tiny Monaco, and in January, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned Japan was "on the verge of whether we can continue to function as a society".

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Last year, the number of Japanese fell by 800,523, or 0.65 percent, to 122,423,038 from a year earlier, a survey by the internal affairs ministry shows.

For the first time, the population fell in all 47 prefectures.

The overall drop was the steepest decline recorded since 1968, when the government survey began, the ministry said.

In contrast, Japan's foreign population increased by a record 289,498, or 10.7 percent, to 2,993,839 -- the highest since 2013, when comparative figures were available.

Japan has relatively strict immigration rules but the government has been gradually loosening them to address labour shortage issues.

The sharp increase also coincided with the government's relaxation of its Covid-19 pandemic border controls.

"Decline in the number of children and population is an important issue that involves Japan's social, economic, and social welfare issues," top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Wednesday.

The government will work towards "prompting women and elderly people to enter the workforce" through reforms of work styles and labor markets, he said.

The country of 125 million recorded fewer than 800,000 births last year, the lowest since records began, while the cost of elderly care soared.

Last month, Kishida unveiled a $25 billion plan to expand support for young people and families in a bid to help raise the country's plummeting birthrate.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Hardline Cambodian PM Hun Sen to step down Hardline Cambodian PM Hun Sen to step down
Matteo Ricci. Holiness through Encounter Matteo Ricci. Holiness through Encounter
Jesuits confirm expulsion of artist Father Marko Rupnik Jesuits confirm expulsion of artist Father Marko Rupnik
Russian missile hits Transfiguration Cathedral's central altar in Odesa Russian missile hits Transfiguration Cathedral's central altar in Odesa
Open yourself to God, pope tells youth ahead of WYD Open yourself to God, pope tells youth ahead of WYD
Japan sees 'steepest decline' in population Japan sees 'steepest decline' in population
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Nanning

Archdiocese of Nanning

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanning is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Nalgonda

Diocese of Nalgonda

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 32,661 square kilometers and comprises the civil districts of

Read more
Diocese of Wuzhou

Diocese of Wuzhou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wuzhou is a diocese located in the city of Wuzhou in

Read more
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.