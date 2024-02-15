News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan registers record high number of child abuse cases

A steady increase in reporting such crimes reflects greater public awareness on the problem, police say

A group of Japanese schoolgirls are seen in this file image. Police registered a record high number of child abuse cases in 2023

A group of Japanese schoolgirls are seen in this file image. Police registered a record high number of child abuse cases in 2023. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 15, 2024 03:03 AM GMT

Updated: February 15, 2024 04:19 AM GMT

Police in Japan reported a record high number of child abuse cases last year, according to a local media report.

Some 122,806 cases were recorded last year compared to 115,745 in 2022 — a 6.1 percent rise — the Asahi Shimbun daily newspaper reported on Feb. 13, citing National Police Agency figures.

Police said a “steady increase in reporting reflects greater public awareness and that neighbors are more willing to report suspected abuse to the authorities.” 

The abuse of minors in Japan has consistently risen since 2004, when record-keeping began, police added.

The report also highlighted the various forms of abuse suffered by children.

Psychological abuse, including domestic violence witnessed by children, accounted for more than 70 percent of the overall cases in 2023. The number of children experiencing such kind of abuse had increased by 6.8 percent to 90,761 in 2023 compared to 84,982 cases in 2022.

Physical abuse came second with a 4.2 percent increase at 21,520 cases in 2023 in comparison to 20,652 cases the previous year.

On a positive note, sexual abuse cases declined by 0.6 percent in 2023.

The report also said that cases in which parents and guardians were arrested or put under police investigation for child abuse had increased fivefold over the last 10 years.

Abuse cases involving parents and guardians stood at 2,180 in 2022, but increased by 9.4 percent to 2,385 in 2023.

Of the types of abuse children faced from parents, physical abuse took top spot with 1,903 cases followed by 372 cases of sexual abuse.

The police report also indicated an increase in the number of domestic abuse victims seeking help from the authorities for the 20th consecutive year.

Some 88,619 cases of domestic abuse were recorded in 2023 alone which resulted in 8,636 arrests or police investigations, the report said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India's top court scraps Modi govt's election funding scheme India's top court scraps Modi govt's election funding scheme
Why are Japan's vulnerable young women leaving for foreign shores Why are Japan's vulnerable young women leaving for foreign shores
Indonesians worried about democracy under Subianto Indonesians worried about democracy under Subianto
Korean Protestant Church unveils plan to boost fertility rate Korean Protestant Church unveils plan to boost fertility rate
Bishops offer prayers for victims after Kansas City shooting Bishops offer prayers for victims after Kansas City shooting
Israel objects to cardinal's remarks on Gaza death toll Israel objects to cardinal's remarks on Gaza death toll
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Chuncheon

Diocese of Chuncheon

With a land area of 23,171 square kilometers, the Chunchon diocesan territory includes Cheorwon-gun (county),

Read more
Diocese of Talibon

Diocese of Talibon

In a land area of 2,243 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers half of the civil province of Bohol, a small

Read more
Diocese of Amravati

Diocese of Amravati

The diocese of Amravati, created on May 8, 1955, was formerly part of the archdiocese of Nagpur. In 1977, some of its

Read more
Diocese of Chilaw

Diocese of Chilaw

Chilaw is a coastal area in the northwestern province of Sri Lanka, spanning a land area of about 3,013.4 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.