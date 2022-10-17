News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan premier orders probe into Unification Church

The man accused of killing former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe blames the Church for bankrupting his mother

Japan premier orders probe into Unification Church

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves as he delivers a speech before the start of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, Mie prefecture on Oct. 9. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: October 17, 2022 04:59 AM GMT

Updated: October 17, 2022 05:06 AM GMT

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered a government probe into the Unification Church on Monday, after the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe renewed scrutiny of the sect.

The church has been in the spotlight because the man accused of killing Abe was reportedly motivated by resentment against the group, which has been accused of pressuring adherents to make hefty donations and blamed for child neglect among members.

Officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, the organization was founded in Korea by Sun Myung Moon and its members are sometimes called "Moonies".

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The church has denied wrongdoing, but a parade of former members have gone public with criticism of its practices, and revelations about its links with top politicians have helped tank Kishida's approval ratings.

Kishida told parliament on Monday that there were "many victims" of the church and its related groups who had found themselves in poverty or facing family breakdown.

"Efforts to help them are still insufficient," he said, so "the government will exercise its right to probe the church, based on the Religious Corporations Act".

The government also wants to implement other measures, such as strengthening "initiatives to prevent child abuse and help the offspring of religious followers with their education and employment", Kishida said.

Local media said the probe would examine whether the church had harmed public welfare or committed acts at odds with its status as a religious group.

The investigation could lead to a dissolution order, which would see the church lose its status as a tax-exempt religious organization, though it could still continue to operate.

Only two religious groups in Japan have ever received such an order, reports said, one of which was the Aum Shinrikyo cult that carried out the 1995 sarin attack on the Tokyo metro.

The other is a group that defrauded members.

But the government is reportedly hesitant about the possibility of issuing the Unification Church such an order due to religious freedom concerns.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian Catholics join fight against food waste Indonesian Catholics join fight against food waste
Disaster relief sought as Cambodian floods recede Disaster relief sought as Cambodian floods recede
Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, pandemic Pope urges UN reform after Ukraine war, pandemic
Nigeria floods claim 600 lives, displace 1.3 million Nigeria floods claim 600 lives, displace 1.3 million
Japan premier orders probe into Unification Church Japan premier orders probe into Unification Church
Let not bishops' labor be in vain Let not bishops' labor be in vain
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.