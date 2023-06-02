Japan PM unveils $25 bn plan to boost birthrate

The country of 125 million recorded fewer than 800,000 births last year, the lowest since records began

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida responds to an interview with reporters at his office in Tokyo on May 31. (Photo: AFP)

Japan's prime minister unveiled a $25 billion plan on Thursday to expand support for young people and families in a bid to help raise the country's plummeting birthrate.

Larger direct subsidies for those with children and more financial help for education and prenatal care are on the cards, along with the promotion of flexible work styles and paternity leave.

Fumio Kishida said he was proposing "policies to tackle the falling birthrate on an unprecedented scale" as well as steps to "increase income for the young, and the child-rearing generation".

More universal than Catholicism?

Mary among Asian religions

"We will move forward with these measures to fight the falling birthrate without asking the public to bear a further burden," he told ministers, experts and business leaders gathered to discuss the issue.

While many developed countries are struggling with low birth rates, the problem is particularly acute in Japan.

It has the world's second-oldest population after Monaco, and its relatively strict immigration rules mean it faces growing labor shortages.

The country of 125 million recorded fewer than 800,000 births last year, the lowest since records began, while the cost of elderly care soared.

At Thursday's meeting, Kishida said he wanted to budget roughly 3.5 trillion yen ($25 billion) over the next three years for the policies.

The drive has drawn criticism, however, for its failure to identify funding sources other than spending cuts elsewhere and improving the economy.

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here. Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them. Help UCA News publish such great stories. Donate Now

Latest News