News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

Japan PM unveils $25 bn plan to boost birthrate

The country of 125 million recorded fewer than 800,000 births last year, the lowest since records began

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida responds to an interview with reporters at his office in Tokyo on May 31. (Photo: AFP)

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida responds to an interview with reporters at his office in Tokyo on May 31. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Tokyo

By AFP, Tokyo

Published: June 02, 2023 06:07 AM GMT

Updated: June 02, 2023 06:13 AM GMT

Japan's prime minister unveiled a $25 billion plan on Thursday to expand support for young people and families in a bid to help raise the country's plummeting birthrate.

Larger direct subsidies for those with children and more financial help for education and prenatal care are on the cards, along with the promotion of flexible work styles and paternity leave.

Fumio Kishida said he was proposing "policies to tackle the falling birthrate on an unprecedented scale" as well as steps to "increase income for the young, and the child-rearing generation".

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

"We will move forward with these measures to fight the falling birthrate without asking the public to bear a further burden," he told ministers, experts and business leaders gathered to discuss the issue.

While many developed countries are struggling with low birth rates, the problem is particularly acute in Japan.

It has the world's second-oldest population after Monaco, and its relatively strict immigration rules mean it faces growing labor shortages.

The country of 125 million recorded fewer than 800,000 births last year, the lowest since records began, while the cost of elderly care soared.

At Thursday's meeting, Kishida said he wanted to budget roughly 3.5 trillion yen ($25 billion) over the next three years for the policies.

The drive has drawn criticism, however, for its failure to identify funding sources other than spending cuts elsewhere and improving the economy.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case 7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case
Japan must break free of political dynasties Japan must break free of political dynasties
Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state
The steady decline of Indonesian democracy The steady decline of Indonesian democracy
Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary
Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Medan

Archdiocese of Medan

The Archdiocese of Medan is located in the province of North Sumatra. This 181,680.68-kilometer-square province

Read more
Diocese of Jhansi

Diocese of Jhansi

Jhansi diocese is in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. It has an area of 29,418 square kilometers with seven civil

Read more
Diocese of Fushun

Diocese of Fushun

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fushun is a suffragan Latin diocese in

Read more
Archdiocese of Palo

Archdiocese of Palo

The capital city in the Province of Leyte is Tacloban. Palo as municipality is considered the seat of Catholicism of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.