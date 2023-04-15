News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Japan

Japan PM safe after 'smoke bomb' at speech

An apparent 'smoke bomb' had been thrown but there were no immediate signs of injuries or damage at the scene, reports say

A man (bottom) is detained after throwing an apparent 'smoke bomb' on April 15 in Wakayama, where Japan's Prime Minister was due to give a speech. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Tokyo

By AFP, Tokyo

Published: April 15, 2023 06:01 AM GMT

Updated: April 15, 2023 06:04 AM GMT

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated from a port in Wakayama after a blast was heard, but he was unharmed in the incident, local media reported Saturday.

Several reports, including by Kyodo news agency, said an apparent "smoke bomb" had been thrown but there were no immediate signs of injuries or damage at the scene.

A person was detained at the site in western Japan's Wakayama where Kishida had been due to give a speech, national broadcaster NHK and others said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the incident, with local police declining to comment.

NHK showed footage of security and police detaining an individual as a crowd scattered at the scene.

Japan has bolstered security after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot and killed while speaking at a campaign event in July 2022.

The incident comes as Japan hosts G7 ministerial events in northern Sapporo and the city of Karuizawa in Nagano, and ahead of the May leaders' summit in Hiroshima.

