Japan

Japan needs innovative ways to boost its fertility rate

Nozomi Tsuji's journey from a pop sensation to a mother of four could serve as a role model

Japanese singer Nozomi Tsuji at a promotional event for Japanese confectioner Tohato in Tokyo on Sept. 1, 2010.

Japanese singer Nozomi Tsuji at a promotional event for Japanese confectioner Tohato in Tokyo on Sept. 1, 2010. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: December 21, 2023 05:27 AM GMT

Updated: December 21, 2023 05:28 AM GMT

Nearly a decade ago, Japan's then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set an ambitious target to increase the country's fertility rate, or the average number of children born to a woman in her lifetime, from 1.4 to 1.8.

While this goal fell short of the replacement level of 2.1, it aimed to stabilize Japan's population at around 100 million. However, the reality has been less optimistic, as the birth rate has not only failed to rise to the targeted figure but has further declined, reaching a concerning low of 1.34.

This downward trend highlights the persistent challenges facing Japan in reversing its demographic decline.

One of the central strategies of the Abe administration was to empower women in the workforce and expand childcare options. This approach was based on the belief that providing more opportunities for women to work while ensuring adequate childcare would encourage family growth.

However, could a more innovative, cost-effective strategy be the key to effectively addressing this issue?

The story of Nozomi Tsuji, a former member of the iconic pop group Morning Musume, offers a unique perspective. Born on June 17, 1987, in Tokyo, Tsuji catapulted to fame at a tender age. Her vivacious persona resonated with fans, and her success continued with the duo W and Mini Moni.

Tsuji's personal life took center stage in 2007 when she announced her engagement to Taiyo Sugiura and her pregnancy. Despite being criticized severely for being “too young” to be able to stand the challenges of motherhood, Tsuji embraced her new role, balancing her professional and personal life smoothly, so much so that now she has four children while continuing her career as a public figure.

Tsuji's journey from a pop sensation to a mother of four underlines a crucial question: Why does Japanese media seldom highlight families with multiple children as role models for young couples? This approach could arguably be more influential in encouraging family growth than existing subsidy programs.

Japanese media plays a pivotal role in shaping societal norms and perceptions. However, coverage of family life overlooks the positive aspects of having multiple children. The story of Tsuji and her family could serve as an inspiring example, yet it remains underrepresented in mainstream narratives.

This calls for a cultural shift, one where large families would not only be accepted but celebrated as a norm. Highlighting stories like Tsuji's could foster a more family-friendly culture, encouraging young couples to envision a future with more children.

Role models are powerful agents of change. Tsuji's story is particularly relevant — a public figure who navigated the challenges of early fame, young motherhood, and a career, all while nurturing a large family.

Instead, for years the narrative unfolding in the Land of the Rising Sun has only been about substantial financial commitment. Japan introduced child allowances for families with children. However, this often fell short of offsetting the high costs of raising children in urban areas.

Efforts were made to promote a better balance between work and family life. This included encouraging companies to allow more flexible work arrangements and to promote the use of parental leave by both mothers and fathers.

Expansion of childcare facilities and services was aimed at reducing the long wait lists for day care centers, which are a significant barrier for parents, especially mothers, wanting to return to work.

Some initiatives offered housing support to families with multiple children, such as subsidies for larger homes or priority in public housing schemes.

To alleviate the financial burden of education, the government also provided subsidies for schooling, including free early education and reduced tuition fees.

Despite these varied efforts, Japan's birth rate has continued to decline, indicating that these measures were at best insufficient or did not fully address the underlying societal and cultural factors contributing to the low birth rate.

If Japan intends to reach its goal of reversing the depopulation trend it may need to explore more radical and comprehensive approaches that not only offer financial and policy support but also fundamentally reshape societal attitudes towards families with multiple children.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

