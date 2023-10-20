Japan lawmaker accused of racism, rights abuse

Mio Sugita, who is a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has a history of racial and sexist remarks, reports say

Japanese lawmaker Mio Sugita from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is accused of racial abuse and rights violations of ethnic Korean women in Japan. (File Photo: Yomiuri Shimbun)

A Japanese state legal affairs body has found a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) guilty of racial abuse and human rights violations through discriminatory blog posts and other online comments targeting Korean women in Japan.

The Osaka Legal Affairs Bureau, after an investigation found legislator Mio Sugita guilty of the offenses, the Mainichi Shimbun reported on Oct. 19.

An unnamed third-generation Korean resident of Japan in her 60s who was among the three complainants expressed her satisfaction and welcomed the bureau’s findings.

"It means a lot for human rights abuses against us foreigners to be recognized, following a similar ruling on her posts against Ainu people. We are relieved,” the unnamed woman said.

The bureau stated that it had sent a notice to Sugita to raise awareness but did not offer any details of its contents.

Japan’s Legal Affairs Bureau can conduct investigations with the consent of the complainants and the accused. However, it does not have any judicial authority and its recommendations are not binding on either party.

Reportedly, the remarks from Sugita were aimed at ethnic Ainu people who are among the only major ethnic minorities living on the island of Hokkaido and north of Honshu in Japan.

Sugita had allegedly passed disparaging remarks against the three Ainu women who attended a meeting of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women in Geneva in 2016 as NGO delegates.

Reportedly, Sugita who was also present at the event posted a photo of the women in chima jeogori - a traditional outfit for Korean women – on her Facebook page with racially abusive comments.

Sugita had remarked that “there were even old women cosplayers in chima jeogori and Ainu ethnic costumes. They are totally lacking in integrity… To be honest, they look filthy," the Mainichi Shimbun reported.

Following the complaint by the trio, the Osaka Legal Affairs Bureau investigated eight statements Sugita made on her blog, on Facebook, and in books.

Among the eight statements examined by the bureau, five including at least one blog comment, were determined to be offensive.

The Osaka bureau had followed similar findings by the Sapporo Legal Affairs Bureau over Sugita's discriminatory posts against ethnic Ainu in September.

Sugita has a history of making disparaging remarks against sexual minorities and victims of sexual violence.

In 2022, Sugita had to resign from her post as the parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications after an opposition party member questioned her about incendiary social media posts on Korean residents of Japan.

Sugita had labeled same-sex couples as “unproductive” in an article she wrote for the magazine "Shincho 45" in August 2018, the Mainichi Shimbun reported.

"Can the use of tax money for LGBT couples gain public support? They don't have children; therefore, they are not productive," Sugita had remarked.

The magazine was suspended after the October 2018 issue following protests from the public in front of LDP headquarters and elsewhere in Japan.

In a September 2020 LDP meeting on increasing the number of "one-stop support centers" for victims of sexual violence, she commented that “women can lie as much as they want.”

An online survey in 2021 titled “No to all sexist public speeches," had selected Sugita’s 2020 LDP meeting remark as the “most problematic comment about gender issues.”

In an interview for a BBC documentary aired in June 2018 about Japanese journalist Shiori Ito, who was sexually assaulted, Sugita had passed sexist remarks about the victim.

"In her [Shiori Ito] case, there were clear errors on her part as a woman -- drinking that much in front of a man and losing her memory,” Sugita said.

According to the 2023 World Report published by the New York-based group Human Rights Watch (HRW), Japan has no laws prohibiting racial, ethnic, or religious discrimination, or discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Japan does not have a national human rights institution, HRW said.

According to the Asia-Pacific Human Rights Information Center, the Japanese government undertakes human rights promotion and protection work through two major, parallel systems: the Human Rights Bureau under the Ministry of Justice and the Human Rights Volunteers.

