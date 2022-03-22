News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Philippines

Japan installs its first Filipino prelate

Bishop Edgar Gacutan of the CICM Missionaries takes the helm in Sendai Diocese

Japan installs its first Filipino prelate

Bishop Edgar Gacutan gives a blessing after his episcopal ordination and installation as the new bishop of Sendai in Japan on March 19. (Photo: Sendai Diocese)

By Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 22, 2022 10:01 AM GMT

Newly ordained Filipino missionary Bishop Edgar Gacutan, 57, was officially installed on March 19 as the new bishop of Sendai Diocese in Japan.

He is the first Filipino bishop to serve in Japan. His ordination was attended by family members and friends from the Congregation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, more popularly known as the CICM Missionaries.

The congregation, established in 1862 by Belgian priest Father Theopile Verbist, reached Philippine shores in 1907.

In his thanksgiving speech, Bishop Gacutan recalled the roots of his vocation in the congregation that provided him with the “seeds of mission.” 

“I found my vocation as a missionary back in the Philippines. The seed was planted in the Philippines, the tree bore fruit in Japan,” he said.

The bishop expressed his solidarity with victims of the Ukraine war and a 7.4-magnitude earthquake last week that hit the Japanese city of Fukushima, killing at least four people.

“The Catholic Church is missionary and universal, which means it is open to the world, embracing everyone and giving hope when there is despair” 

It is my “hope that the war in Ukraine would end soon,” he said.

The prelate quoted the pope’s representative to Japan, Archbishop Leo Baccardi, in explaining why no one should be surprised that a Filipino had become a bishop in a Japanese diocese.

“The Catholic Church is missionary and universal, which means it is open to the world, embracing everyone and giving hope when there is despair,” he said.

He also explained that although he was born in the Philippines, he was “at home” in Japan, the country that martyred the first Filipino saint, Lorenzo Ruiz.

On Sept. 27, 1637, Ruiz and his companions were taken to a hill where they were tortured by the Tokugawa Shogunate by being hung upside down over a pit. He died two days later.

His death that watered Japanese soil has finally borne fruit by welcoming the first Filipino bishop on Japanese soil, Bishop Gacutan said.

“I have already been at home in Japan. And I hope that our diocese in Sendai will be a home for everyone. In the midst of catastrophes, we the Church, united in Christ, must walk as Christ walked with the Church” he said.

“We want to walk vigorously one day for the creation of the Church. May we become one heart and soul — these are the words of my episcopal motto.” 

