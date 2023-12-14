Japan enacts law to monitor Unification Church assets

The church came under intense scrutiny after former PM Shinzo Abe was assassinated last July

A woman is seen in front of the Japan headquarters of the Unification Church in Tokyo in this undated image. (Photo: AFP)

Japan’s parliament has enacted a law to monitor the assets of the controversial religious group, Unification Church, to ensure compensation and relief to the victims of the church’s alleged spiritual sales.

The special legislation was voted on and approved at a plenary meeting of Japan’s House of Councilors on Dec. 13, and is valid for three years, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito, as well as opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), supported the bill.

The legislation was jointly submitted by the LDP, Komeito, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

The special legislation mandates that any religious group subject to a government request for a court order to disband the group must give one month's notice in advance to authorities when disposing of its properties.

The religious groups must also submit a list of their assets every three months.

The legislation also promotes and expands the use of the Japan Legal Support Center, a government-run organization that provides legal assistance to citizens.

The legislation also provides a system to temporarily cover the fees to lawyers affiliated with the center whom victims consulted, regardless of the amount of their income and assets.

The law also broadens the scope for exemption from repayment and sets a grace period to repay the costs covered by the center.

In October, the government asked the Tokyo District Court to issue an order to dissolve the Unification Church, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, under the religious corporation law.

The move to seek a court order to disband the church was based on testimony from former church followers who had made donations to the church, media reports say.

Court rulings in civil lawsuits also ordered damage payments to the organization.

A court can issue a dissolution order if a religious corporation commits “an act in violation of laws and regulations that is clearly recognized as being substantially detrimental to public welfare,” under Japan’s Religious Corporations Law

The members of the church have been accused of child neglect and the church has been accused of pressuring its followers into making hefty donations.

These large donations resulted in misery for the families of the church members, media reports said.

The church came under heavy scrutiny after Tetsuya Yamagami shot and killed Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 8 last year.

Reportedly, Yamagami confessed to the investigators that he had targeted Abe for his ties to the church.

Yamagami also alleged that he and his family faced economic hardships after his mother made hefty donations to the church that bankrupted the family.

The assassination led to the resignation of four ministers of the Kishida government after many conservative Japanese politicians’ ties with the church were exposed.

Earlier in December 2022, the government had enacted a law that aimed to prevent inappropriate solicitation of donations.

Meanwhile, the main opposition CDP and Nippon Ishin presented a counter-proposal to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, to allow a court to issue an asset preservation order to the church before it is given a dissolution order under the religious corporation law.

After negotiations to integrate both proposals failed, the ruling and opposition parties agreed to add a clause to the bill saying that how to ensure asset preservation will be discussed around three years after the law comes into force.

In a Dec. 12 meeting, the Upper House Judicial Affairs Committee adopted a supplementary resolution calling for discussions about asset preservation before the three years pass.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News